Former Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans will work out with the Golden State Warriors, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Charania previously reported that Evans would work out for the Milwaukee Bucks as well. Evans has not played in the NBA since 2019 when he was given a two-year suspension for violating the league's anti-drug program. He was recently reinstated and is now eligible to join a team for the remainder of the season.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO