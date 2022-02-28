DeLauro: Funding to help supply chain

New Haven, Conn. (WTIC Radio)- To bolster the nation's supply chain issue, the USDA will release four billion dollars in grants, loans and financing, helping farmers and other stakeholders, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro(D-3) said.

DeLauro said the financial assistance will be based off four priorities. "Food production, processing, distribution, markets and consumers.

So that our Connecticut farmers can acces the investments through direct assistance, grants, training and technical assistance."

Food Share CEO Jason Jakubowski said the distribution issue has affected grocery stores "They used to donate 75 percent of its food supply. With that bottom falling out on us, we need to go purchase food. We've never had to purchase food at the clip we have purchased over the last two years." Last year, Jakubowski said his organization distributed 47-million meals for 400-thousand families, including 100-thousand children.

On the distribution problem, Delauro said, "There's nobody to offload the trucks. There's nobody to offload the ships. There's no one to get it where it needs to go. And that's why you're seeing empty shelves and you're seeing folks who don't have what they need in order to conduct their business."