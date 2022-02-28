ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Invaders will die’: Former Miss Grand Ukraine joins fight against Russian forces

By Laura Morrison
 9 days ago

( WJW ) — The people of Ukraine are fighting back after Russian troops invaded the country last week, and it’s not only soldiers who are doing so.

Former Miss Grand Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna appears to now be working with Ukraine’s fighting forces, as she showed recently on her Instagram page donning combat gear and a firearm.

In her Instagram stories , the beauty queen was shown during target practice, saying “The invaders will die on our land! All world see this.”

Lenna, who according to her Miss Grand profile works in PR and is also a translator, called for prayers for her country and issued the following hashtags in one of her Instagram posts : #stopwar #staystrong #handsoffukraine.

The fighting in Ukraine has left casualties and many people fleeing for their lives. In Kyiv, authorities have reportedly been giving weapons to those willing to stand and fight for the city.

Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
