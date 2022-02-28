DIY Irrigation Maintenance

Jonathan Manning, certified Arborist and local Nurseryman, will share information about how to maintain, troubleshoot, and repair common issues with sprinklers, drip, and bubblers.

This class is sponsored by the city of Glendale Water Services Department. In order to attend, you must register for this event and include an email address, so that you can obtain the Zoom login information. We have limited participant capacity via Zoom. Please cancel your registration if you are no longer able to attend to allow others the opportunity to sign up.