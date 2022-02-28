Leah A. Foertsch

A chain of restaurants in Portland, Salem and Eugene has been fined more than $169,000 for unpaid tips and overtime, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Kkoki Korean BBQ, which operates locations in the three cities, allegedly underpaid 118 workers by withholding tips, allowing managers to take a portion of tips and only paying overtime after 86 hours of work, according to a Labor Department news release.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO