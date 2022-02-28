ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leah A. Foertsch

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara is pleased to announce that Attorney Leah A. Foertsch was promoted...

bizjournals

Heather Arnold

For 18 years, Albuquerque Business First has honored local leaders who have earned the Women of Influence designation. The annual awards program is meant to shine a light on those individuals who are having a positive impact on New Mexico — both inside and outside of the office. A...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bizjournals

Act fast: State, federal funding could transform families, businesses, universities and municipalities

From homeowners to business owners, urban entrepreneurs to rural residents, federal stimulus dollars are set to flow through Tallahassee to fund critical projects statewide. In what has been called a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity, those seeking to tap these dollars must act quickly. Florida’s small businesses, universities, families and others...
FLORIDA STATE
bizjournals

National economic development, real estate publication awards Kansas its first 'Governor’s Cup'

As Kansas continues to work on attracting new economic activity, one national publication is giving the state recognization for its efforts. Site Selection, a corporate real estate and economic development magazine based in Atlanta, awarded Kansas its "Governor's Cup" this week for having the most qualifying new and expanded facilities, per capita, of any state in 2021. It is the state's first win.
KANSAS STATE
bizjournals

A Louisville moving company files for bankruptcy

A nearly two-decade-old Louisville business has filed for bankruptcy. Margaret's Movers Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Western District of Kentucky, Louisville Division, on Feb. 15. Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations to keep the business alive and pay back its debts over time.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bizjournals

Arizona developer seeking approvals for massive residential project on 326 acres in Gastonia

Documents show Suncrest Real Estate & Land is seeking to rezone more than 325 acres in Gaston County, where it is proposing up to 877 residential units at the site. Join us for a unique event that brings local residential real estate leaders together for an honest discussion about where the Charlotte region stands, and what lies ahead. See event details below.
GASTONIA, NC
bizjournals

Oregon restaurant group to pay $169,000 in labor violation fines

A chain of restaurants in Portland, Salem and Eugene has been fined more than $169,000 for unpaid tips and overtime, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Kkoki Korean BBQ, which operates locations in the three cities, allegedly underpaid 118 workers by withholding tips, allowing managers to take a portion of tips and only paying overtime after 86 hours of work, according to a Labor Department news release.
PORTLAND, OR
bizjournals

Susan Martinez

Part of the Smith Schnider executive team, Susan Martinez will manage company marketing efforts and work toward project sales goals. With more than 25 years’ experience as a VP of sales and marketing with regional and national homebuilders, her expertise has long focused on the high-end range of the market. Susan has developed award-winning brand campaigns for multiple builders, with her teams having won 100+ awards for exceptional sales volume, marketing, product design and community planning.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

People On The Move

Vice President, Community Reinvestment Act at Rockland Trust Co. EDUCATION: Suffolk University (Boston, MA), University of Massachusetts (Boston, MA) Thomas (Tom) Golden has been appointed Vice President, Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Officer. Tom will be responsible for promoting, developing, implementing, and administering all aspects of the Bank’s CRA program. His work includes serving as Rockland Trust’s principal point of contact for community organizations focused on the promotion of affordable housing, community investment, economic development, and the delivery of banking and financial services.
BOSTON, MA
bizjournals

Women of Influence 2022: Anyeley Hallová of Adre

Anyeley Hallová had a big 2021. That January, she was elected vice-chair of the Oregon Land Conservation and Development Commission, a government group concerned with state land use moves and overseeing the Department of Land Conservation and Development. "The commission, our staff and our state have benefitted greatly from...
PORTLAND, OR
bizjournals

Dayton businesswoman reflects on experiences as a mentee and mentor

The Dayton Business Journal hosted its annual Mentoring Monday event, gathering influential business women from various industries to offer coaching to other women in a casual, fast-paced atmosphere. The event was held at Sinclair Community College. Maha Kashani is one of the 2022 mentors and a senior regional sales manager...
DAYTON, OH
bizjournals

The week in bankruptcies: Custom Maid Service

San Antonio area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended February 25, 2022. Year to date through February 25, 2022, the court recorded 8 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 100 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WMBB

CFO Patronis stresses importance of early insurance claims

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Emergency Management officials confirmed 8 homes have been completely destroyed in the fires.  Officials said this fire has threatened more than 1000 homes in its path.  Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis are urging those families to contact their insurance companies right away.  Patronis said even […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
bizjournals

The new fight for talent

Remote working has allowed big Bay Area companies to hire Sacramento-based tech workers without the requirement that they move to expensive Bay Area cities. It also means homegrown tech companies can likewise hire from anywhere.
SACRAMENTO, CA
bizjournals

She Means Business

Shehnaaz Suliman is on a mission to place more women in biotech boardrooms. Models in tight black dresses with skin-flashing shoulder cutouts sidling up to executives and investors at an after-hours party during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference represented the biotech industry’s gender reckoning. Dr. Shehnaaz Suliman may embody...
INDUSTRY
bizjournals

Opinion: How to plan for unforeseen health challenges

If you are concerned that Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other memory loss challenges may affect you or a loved one in the future, it is essential that it be accounted for in estate planning. Building a strategy now can save a great deal of pain and distress down the road.
HEALTH
bizjournals

Lawsuit challenges approval of planned Barley Barn Tap House in Folsom

A project that would convert a building in Historic Folsom into a taphouse is being challenged once again, with a lawsuit by a nonprofit alleging the city's approval didn't follow proper procedures. Barley Barn Tap House is planned for a 4,377-square-foot commercial building at 608 1/2 Sutter St. in Folsom....
FOLSOM, CA

