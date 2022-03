Alyssa Schneider and her mom, Irma, had just pulled into their driveway after work around 3 p.m. on Feb. 18 when they got a terrifying and unwelcome surprise. The driveway in front of their home in the 500 block of Carriage Hill Lane in Jackson Township collapsed underneath them, taking Alyssa’s Nissan Rogue with it and leaving the family’s Jeep Cherokee hanging by its front bumper on the driveway over the crevasse.

PORTER COUNTY, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO