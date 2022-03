Christian Eriksen admitted every day gets easier after he marked his full debut for Brentford with a maiden win at his new club.The Denmark playmaker was handed a first start since June 12 – when he suffered a cardiac arrest – away to Norwich on Saturday and helped the promoted side clinch a vital 3-1 victory.It put further distance between Brentford and the relegation zone while it was another step in the right direction for the former Tottenham attacker, who has made a remarkable comeback since he “died for five minutes” at Parken Stadium and had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator...

