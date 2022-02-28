ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamara Ecclestone larks around with a Sorting Hat at niece Lavinia's 'magical' and lavish Harry Potter-themed 9th birthday bash at Petra's LA mansion

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Tamara Ecclestone seemed in high spirits as she attended niece Lavinia's Harry Potter-themed ninth birthday party on Sunday.

The socialite's sister Petra, 33, posted snaps of her daughter's bash for her 45,000 Instagram followers - which featured a giant piñata, balloon arches and a fortune teller station.

The socialite, who threw the party at her home in Los Angeles, captioned the snaps: 'Celebrating my magical Lavinia turning 9.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zenrw_0eRQh5sP00
Celebrations: Tamara Ecclestone larked around with a Sorting Hat at niece Lavinia's 'magical' and lavish Harry Potter-themed 9th birthday bash at sister Petra's LA mansion on Sunday

Petra had pulled out all the stops, by commissioning a personalised four-tier Harry Potter birthday cake, alongside a giant Hogwarts student piñata.

The pictures also showed a party bag station, where each child at the party had a personalised backpack.

While Petra wasn't seen in the shots, Tamara got herself involved in the fun as she was seen sitting under the Sorting Hat to determine her Hogwarts house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zqzP_0eRQh5sP00
Yum! Lavinia had a personalised four-tier Harry Potter birthday cake, alongside a giant Hogwarts student pińata
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vtxkf_0eRQh5sP00
Gifts: Petra also shared an adorable snap of Lavinia in the morning, as she opened her birthday gifts beside a pink balloon arch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WIaMC_0eRQh5sP00
Piñata: The model and Formula 1 heiress posted snaps of the bash to her 45.4k followers - which featured a giant pińata and a fortune teller station

No expense was spared on the nine-year-old's day, with an ambassador from Saving Wildlife international doing an owl show-and-tell, in addition to a personalised pancake art station.

Petra also shared an adorable snap of Lavinia in the morning, as she opened her birthday gifts beside a pink balloon arch.

The party comes a day after the family began the birthday celebrations by taking a trip to Disneyland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJFbX_0eRQh5sP00
The works! The celebrations featured numerous balloon arches, alongside a giant number nine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PLZUh_0eRQh5sP00
Home sweet home: Petra and  fiancé Sam threw the party in their Los Angeles home, where they homeschool the four children
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aovlT_0eRQh5sP00
Show-and-tell: No expense was spared on the nine-year-old's day, with an ambassador from Saving Wildlife international doing an owl show-and-tell
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kapht_0eRQh5sP00
Cute! The party also featured a pancake art station where the guests could try out an array of sweet treats 

Petra shares Lavinia with ex-husband James Stunt, alongside twins James and Andrew, six. She also shares youngest daughter Minnie, two, with fiancé Sam Palmer.

She and Sam threw the party in their Los Angeles home, where they homeschool the four children.

Meanwhile Tamara is mother to daughters Sophia, seven, and Serena, 17 months, with husband Jay Rutland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MXPSn_0eRQh5sP00
Happy family: Petra shares Lavinia with ex-husband James Stunt, alongside twins James and Andrew, six. She also shares youngest daughter Minnie, two, with fiancé Sam Palmer (pictured)

