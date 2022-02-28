‘The Batman’: The Dark Knight Returns, More Moody, Emo, and Enraged Than Ever

Music is an integral part of the cinematic experience. While the actors on the screen deliver the story, the costumes and sets offer a sense of place, and the cinematography and direction set the mood and tone, it's the music — be it an orchestral score or a well-curated soundtrack of popular songs — that brings it all together. It's the foreboding, unsettling minor key strains that makes the hair stick up on the back of our necks right before the madness begins in a horror movie. It's the bright, thumping bass right before a party scene that lets you know it's going to be a good night for the protagonist. But while music is critical for nearly every movie since the very dawn of film, there's something special about the songs and scores connected to Batman films.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO