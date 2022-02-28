ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Zimbabwe: 1 dead after clashes at opposition party rally

By FARAI MUTSAKA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zeb03_0eRQgvrH00
Zimbabwe Opposition Rally Zimbabwe's main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa addresses a rally in Harare, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Chamisa drew thousands of people at his first political rally since forming a new party weeks ago, as the country gears for elections that had been postponed due to COVID-19.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

HARARE, Zimbabwe — (AP) — One person died and others were injured in clashes at an opposition party rally in Zimbabwe over the weekend, police said Monday. The country's main opposition leader claimed his followers were attacked by ruling party supporters armed with machetes, spears and rocks.

Police spokesman Paul Nyathi confirmed the death and said 16 people were arrested in connection with the violence at opposition leader Nelson Chamisa's rally on Sunday in the city of Kwekwe. Police are investigating.

Chamisa told reporters Monday that people who “wanted bloodshed” attacked the rally and blamed the ruling ZANU-PF party for the attacks. A government spokesman denied that.

Opposition party members in Zimbabwe have for years been the subject of attacks and harassment by ruling party supporters and security forces. Hundreds of people defied police firing teargas and using water cannons to cheer Chamisa at another rally on Saturday.

The unrest comes ahead of a March 26 election to fill more than 130 vacant parliament and local council seats. The politically volatile southern African nation is due to hold a general election next year.

Chamisa lost a disputed presidential election in 2018 to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chamisa, a 44-year-old lawyer and pastor, held his first rally earlier this month after forming a new party. He broke away from the Movement for Democratic Change, Zimbabwe's longtime opposition party, last month.

Mnangagwa took over as leader of the ruling ZANU-PF party and as president after a military uprising forced Robert Mugabe from power in 2017.

Mugabe, who had led Zimbabwe for 37 years, was also accused of overseeing a regime that clamped down on any opposition. He died in 2019.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Spain: Opposition party to choose new leader in April

MADRID — (AP) — Spain's top opposition leader Pablo Casado will remain in charge of the Popular Party until early April, when party members are expected to choose a new leadership following an ugly internal clash that, according to early surveys, has benefited the conservatives' rivals in the far right.
EUROPE
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Mugabe
Person
Nelson Chamisa
Person
Emmerson Mnangagwa
AOL Corp

France's Macron told Putin: 'You are lying to yourself': French official

PARIS, March 3 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told Russia's Vladimir Putin he was making a "major mistake" in Ukraine, that he was deluding himself about the government in Kyiv and that the war would cost Russia dearly over the long term, a French official said. In the phone...
POLITICS
Reuters

Factbox: Russia's response to Western sanctions over Ukraine

March 4 (Reuters) - Russia has responded to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine with a range of measures to shore up its economic defences and retaliate against Western restrictions that are crippling its economy. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed...
POLITICS
UPI News

Russian warplanes violate Sweden's airspace

March 2 (UPI) -- Four Russian war planes violated Swedish airspace on Wednesday, the Scandinavian country's armed forces said, prompting it to deploy its own forces amid heightened tensions between Europe and Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Sweden's air force dispatched JAS 39 Gripen aircraft in response to two...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zimbabwe#Opposition Party#Election#Zanu Pf Party#African#The Associated Press
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Foreigners who fled Ukraine team up to help others escape

Jarred by discriminatory treatment and left to evacuate themselves from Ukraine, people from African, Asian and Latin American countries who succeed in getting out are forming impromptu networks to help thousands of others hoping to flee. Stepping into the gap was an easy decision for Alexander Somto Orah, 25, a...
IMMIGRATION
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Live updates: UN says confirmed civilian death toll at 351

BERLIN -- The U.N. human rights office says it has confirmed the deaths of 351 civilians in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began. The Geneva-based office said that another 707 civilians were injured between Feb. 24 and midnight Friday. The rights office uses strict methodology and only reports casualties it...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Watching Ukraine, Bosnians relive the trauma of their war

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — (AP) — News reports from Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities under unrelenting bombardment by the Russian Army have been triggering painful memories among the survivors of the 1990s siege of the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo. And yet, many have been spending hours on end glued to...
POLITICS
AFP

Pakistan-Afghan border still closed two days after deadly clash

Hundreds of people were stranded Saturday at a key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan, days after fighting between security forces left at least three dead. Thousands usually cross every day, including traders, Afghans seeking medical treatment in Pakistan, and people visiting relatives. mak-zz-fox/je
WORLD
Grazia

'They Told Me, If You’re Black You Should Walk': Racist Treatment At Ukrainian Borders Is Putting Lives At Risk

‘We sat on the floor of the station and cried, the way they treated me made me ashamed of my skin colour. Me and all my friends, we were ashamed to be Black.’ Jessica Orakpo, 22, is a Nigerian medical student who up until Monday had lived in Kyiv, Ukraine for six years. She is one of more than one million people who have fled the country since the Russian invasion began last week, but her experience getting out was defined by another kind of brutality: racism.
SOCIETY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
56K+
Followers
96K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy