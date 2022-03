Greaneteen is facing a race against time to be fit for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham later this month due to an eye injury. The eight-year-old finished last of five runners behind Chacun Pour Soi in the Dublin Chase at Leopardstown on his most recent start, having won the Tingle Creek and chased home Shishkin at Kempton on his two previous outings.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO