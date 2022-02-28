ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UN Security Council extends Yemen arms embargo to all Huthi rebels

By Khaled Ziad, Sophie RAMIS, MOHAMMED HUWAIS
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pq0s0_0eRQfSUX00
Yemeni supporters of Huthis rally in the rebel-held capital Sanaa on January 27; on Monday, the UN Security Council voted to extend an arms embargo to all members /AFP

The UN Security Council voted Monday to extend to all of Yemen's Huthi fighters an arms embargo that until now targeted only some leaders of the rebel group.

Yemen has since 2014 been embroiled in a civil war between the Iran-backed Huthis and the internationally recognized government, supported by a Saudi-led military coalition.

Monday's resolution -- proposed by the United Arab Emirates, which is part of the coalition -- was adopted with 11 votes in favor and four abstentions.

Although the UAE withdrew ground troops in 2019, it remains a key player in the grinding conflict.

The UAE has been on heightened alert since a Huthi drone and missile attack killed three oil workers in the capital Abu Dhabi on January 17, the first in a string of attacks on what is usually viewed as a safe haven.

The Huthis have also regularly launched attacks against Saudi Arabia.

The resolution "strongly condemns the cross-border attacks by the Huthi terrorist group, including attacks on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates striking civilians and civilian infrastructure, and demanding the immediate cessation of such attacks."

The UAE mission to the UN said the "resolution will curtail the military capabilities" of the Huthis.

Saudi Arabia and its ally the United States have long accused Iran of supplying the Huthis with sophisticated weapons, a charge the Islamic republic denies.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed directly and indirectly in the war in Yemen and millions have been displaced, in what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

UN experts have accused both sides in Yemen's conflict of war crimes.

-  Russia-Ukraine link -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bYqJh_0eRQfSUX00
Yemen /AFP

Russia, which is close to Iran, voted in favor of the resolution targeting the rebels.

Diplomats said this suggests a deal was cut between Moscow and the UAE, for the latter to abstain in upcoming UN votes on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

One diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity called this "cynicism at its max."

The resolution states that the Huthi rebels in their entirety will now be subject to an arms embargo, first declared in 2015 on some of their leaders.

Targeting of the rebels runs the risk of making the UN seem to lose its neutrality in the war in Yemen, experts say.

While important politically, the extension of the arms embargo will not change things much on the ground in the war itself, a diplomatic source said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AvC7N_0eRQfSUX00
A Yememi lady carries water at a camp for those forced to flee fighting in the western province of Hodeida, on February 5. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed directly and indirectly in the war /AFP

Russia's position is linked to that of the UAE on the war in Ukraine, diplomats said.

Western countries "were very disappointed with the Emirates' abstention twice, Friday and Sunday, on votes on resolutions in the Security Council on the war in Ukraine," said one Western diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The UAE did this in order to keep Russia from vetoing the adoption of the broader arms embargo against the Huthis, the source added.

"We are very angry with the Emirates and convinced they made a dirty deal with Russia" that links the Huthis and Ukraine, another diplomat said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Russia is blocking Security Council action on the Ukraine war – but the UN is still the only international peace forum

When Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine on Feb. 23, 2022, the U.N. Security Council was conducting an emergency late-night meeting chaired by Russia on the mounting crisis. Western powers expected the invasion to happen, but Putin’s timing marked an unprecedented rebuke to the U.N., the global body uniquely tasked with maintaining international peace. The political move also resurfaced a recurring question. Is the United Nations, a 77-year-old international institution, still relevant? As a research professor on human rights and the law, I believe that despite the limitations of the Security Council this war exposes, international law...
POLITICS
International Business Times

U.N. Arms Embargo Imposed On Yemen's Houthis Amid Vote Questions

The U.N. Security Council imposed an arms embargo on Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Monday amid questions by some diplomats over links between Russia's support for the move and abstentions by the United Arab Emirates on two council votes on Ukraine. Both the UAE and Russia denied a deal was made...
WORLD
KXL

UN Security Council Sets An Emergency Meeting On Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) – The U.N. Security Council is holding an emergency meeting on Ukraine just hours after diplomats from dozens of countries took the floor at the General Assembly to deplore Russia’s actions toward the country and plead for diplomacy as fears of a new war in Europe grew. Ukraine requested the council session after Russia said that rebels in eastern Ukraine had asked Moscow for military assistance. On Monday, another emergency session of the council saw no support for Russia’s decision to recognize two rebel regions of Ukraine as independent and to order Russian troops there for “peacekeeping.”
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un Security Council#Russia#Yemeni#The Un Security Council#Saudi#Uae#Islamic
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
News Break
Politics
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Saudi Arabia
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
POLITICS
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
AFP

AFP

48K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy