ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Inside the converted Boeing 747 planes with hotels, restaurants and party pads

By Kara Godfrey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D1WyR_0eRQfNK800

A NUMBER of former Boeing 747 jets have been given a new lease of life in recent years, and turned into hotels, party pads and cafes.

We've rounded up the best jet conversions in the world which are now welcoming guests on the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dYx7q_0eRQfNK800
We've rounded up some of the best converted Boeing 747s around the world Credit: Alamy

Negus party plane, UK

The BA Negus 'party plane' is at the privately-owned Cotswolds Airport - and is available for people to hire.

The Boeing 747 aircraft is being preserved at the site near Cirencester after British Airways retired its fleet early because of the travel downturn caused by the pandemic.

Bought for just £1, most of the original structure has stayed the same but the transformation has included stripping out the economy section to create the events space and turning the gallery has been changed into a bar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rUN7H_0eRQfNK800
You can party in a former Boeing 747 aircraft in the UK Credit: SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10CDvt_0eRQfNK800
The aircraft can be rented out for events and parties Credit: SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KlhRv_0eRQfNK800
The Negus jet is now based in the Cotswolds Credit: SWNS

Jumbo Stay Hotel, Sweden

Next to Stockholm's Arlanda Airport is Jumbo Stay Hotel, a former Boeing 747 which opened in 2009.

There are 33 rooms, ranging from shared dorms to single dorms in the engines, although the best room is the double room in the cockpit.

There is also a cafe and bar onboard, as well as a conference lounge and outdoor observation deck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AMp2L_0eRQfNK800
Jumbo Stay has rooms from dorms to a double bed in the cockpit Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrViv_0eRQfNK800
There is a cafe onboard as well as rooms in the engine Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zEAtE_0eRQfNK800
The hotel is found at Arlanda Airport in Sweden Credit: Booking.com

747 Cafe, Thailand

Near Bangkok, a former Boeing 747 plane has been turned into a cafe open to the public.

Guests have to have a "flight ticket" to enter which costs around £3 but can be used against food and drink.

You can even go into the cockpit and pose for pictures wearing the pilots cap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04gJDE_0eRQfNK800
You can eat and drink with a "ticket" to a former Boeing 747 in Thailand Credit: 747 Cafe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GRQ8N_0eRQfNK800
Pictures can be taken in the cockpit for aviation geeks Credit: 747 Cafe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G8CJF_0eRQfNK800
There is also an outdoor deck for picture taking Credit: 747 Cafe

Universal Studios, US

If you fancy seeing a replica of a plane crash then you only need to head to the Universal Studios attraction.

The outdoor plane crash set was built for the Steven Spielberg film War of the Worlds, with the 747 costing $200,000 to buy and build at the theme park.

You can visit the "abandoned plane" which remains there now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWArT_0eRQfNK800
You can see the War of the Worlds replica plane crash at Universal Studios Credit: Aeroprints.com via Wikimedia Commons

Delta Flight Museum, US

True aviation geeks can head to the Delta Flight Museum which is built into a Boeing 747 plane.

The exhibition has fun facts and artefacts from the flights - for example, did you know that more than 3.5bn people have ever flown on a Boeing plane?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zfn0f_0eRQfNK800
Aviation geeks can learn about Boeing on a Delta plane Credit: Delta Museum
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uOntt_0eRQfNK800
Fun facts include more than 3.5bn having ever flown on a Boeing plane Credit: Delta Museum

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Southwest passenger sues airline for $10 million, claiming she was removed from a flight for taking her mask off to drink water

A passenger sued Southwest Airlines on Tuesday for $10 million over claims that the carrier ordered her off the flight for removing her mask so she could drink water. Medora Clai Reading, 68, said in a complaint, filed in New York Eastern District Court, that she was traveling on January 7 from Washington, D.C., to Palm Beach, Florida, on a Southwest Airlines flight when she was told by a flight attendant to keep her mask on despite her medical conditions.
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Spielberg
Indy100

7 things not to do on a plane according to a flight attendant who just quit

There are certain unwritten rules when it comes to travelling. Be polite, don’t invade anyone’s space, and keep your shoes on. Amid a global pandemic, perhaps we should add wearing a mask to that list, too. But there are other things you probably should - and shouldn't - do if you’re travelling on a plane, as one former flight attendant revealed.The former flight attendant took to Reddit and answered some of the most important questions about flying. Reddit user adrianne456, whose credentials have been verified by Reddit, wrote: “I've been a flight attendant for a little under two years for...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Boeing 747#Plane Crash#Negus Party#British Airways#Jumbo Stay Hotel#Universal Studios#The Delta Flight Museum
Daily Mail

The $220million U.S. Air Force spy plane roaming the empty skies above Ukraine: How high-tech drone has circled above Russian troops for hours at a time during the standoff with Putin

While Ukraine's airspace has been largely empty amid the crisis with Russia, a remotely piloted U.S. military vehicle called the RQ-4 Global Hawk has flown over the country in circles for hours at a time. Over the past month, two of the spy planes have travelled on regular missions from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

This flying car just got approval to soar over traffic

Slovakian company Klein Vision is inching closer towards fulfilling humanity’s obsession with flying cars. Klein Vision’s AirCar prototype was recently issued a Certificate of Airworthiness from the Slovak Transport Authority after completing 70 hours of flight testing (and over 200 takeoffs and landings) mandated by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
The Independent

‘When I saw the flight attendants panicking, that’s when I panicked’: Plane bursts tire on Atlanta landing

A passenger has described the terrifying moment a Delta plane’s skidded across the runway after a tire blew out on landing at Atlanta.Delta flight 1277 was travelling from Dallas-Fort Worth to Hartsfield Jackson Airport with 172 passengers on Sunday afternoon when the Airbus A321’s right gear wheel exploded on impact.Social media personality Tasha K was onboard and said it was one of the scariest experiences of her life.“We were about to approach the ground and the plane turned to the left, and then bam, it just hit.”The plane jolted as it hit the tarmac and then barrelled down the...
ECONOMY
The US Sun

Will there be a US military draft?

THE US stopped using the draft in 1973 and has no current intentions of re-imposing it. It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered reservists and regular citizens to be drafted into the country's military. What is the US military draft?. The US military draft is the mandatory enrolment of...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Bob Saget’s family may want to block autopsy report over fears it contains ’embarrassing’ details, expert says

BOB Saget's family may want to block the release of information about the star's death amid fears "embarrassing" details could be published, an expert claimed. On Monday, a judge in Orlando, Florida granted a temporary injunction blocking the release of any records relating to the investigation into Saget's death after his family filed a lawsuit citing privacy concerns.
ORLANDO, FL
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
339K+
Followers
10K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy