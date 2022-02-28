Man attacks woman with human feces in NYC subway station

BRONX, NY [NBC] — A woman had human feces smeared on her face as she waited for the train at a New York City subway platform during rush hour, police say.

Video shared by the New York Police Department shows the man holding what appears to be a black plastic bag approach the woman and then throw the bag into the front of her face, NBC News reported.

The man then appears to push the bag into the woman’s face. When she buckles forward, he put the bag on the back of her head and walked away.