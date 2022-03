Fans of viral comedian Randy Rainbow, rejoice! The bespectacled parody singer may be coming to a city near you in April. On Monday (March 7), Rainbow announced a brand new set of dates for his upcoming book tour. Promoting his new memoir, Playing With Myself (out April 19 via St. Martin’s Press), Rainbow will bring his show to New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Philadelphia starting on April 19. The live show, according to a press release, will feature Rainbow as well as some “special guests” in conversation talking about the star’s life.

