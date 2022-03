A Hemet attorney has set her sights on a Riverside County supervisor seat in her latest bid for elected office. DeniAntionette Mazingo said she intends to run for a four-year term against Supervisor Jeff Hewitt in the June 7 election. She joins Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez in announcing plans to challenge Hewitt, a first-term incumbent, for the seat representing Moreno Valley, Hemet, San Jacinto and the San Gorgonio Pass.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO