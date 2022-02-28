First Warn 5: Monday afternoon, Feb. 28

Good Wednesday evening! We hope you've had a great week, you made it to the halfway point. After a quiet start to the week and a flip over to March and the start of Meteorological Spring, it's only fitting that some areas may see a few snowflakes for tonight. For those ready to move on from the winter season, don't worry. Any snow that's out there this evening should be pretty minor compared to some of our events recently.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A weak storm system will track into the region starting on Thursday. Light snow showers are expected Thursday afternoon, but accumulations will remain on the light side. Plan on adding some extra time to your Thursday afternoon/evening commute as a few slippery spots will be possible.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and not as cold in the afternoon; increasingly windy. High: 43. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, brisk, and cold; there might be a snow shower or squall early on, mainly north. Low: 17. FORECAST SUMMARY. After an icy close to the week, the weekend is much improved and...
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a Pure Michigan stretch of weather over the last 36 hours, with many areas touching 50s and 60s early Sunday, before our next round of snowfall came in late Sunday and Monday. That snow has largely come to an end, with just a...
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although clouds are increasing this evening, we’re still ending the day with some hazy sunshine. Dry weather is also expected to continue through your Friday evening plans, which is always great news!. As we head into the weekend, a strong storm system is expected to...
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After snow on Monday, Tuesday provided a nice follow up with sunshine returning to the area with temperatures running a bit warmer in the middle to upper 30s. As we head into the halfway point in the workweek, it looks like our quiet stretch of weather...
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Dynamic weather will begin to unfold around Mid-Michigan this weekend as a storm system passes through the Great Lakes. Wet weather is expected to stay fairly short-lived, but the wind will be picking up substantially Saturday night. The focal point of the forecast this weekend is around the wind, as gusts could reach a damaging level to trees and power lines.
(CBS4) — We spoke to CDOT at the beginning of the week to learn how crews prepared the major roads in the state for snowfall and the cold temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. Crews were still in cleanup mode Monday form the previous round of snow. Tuesday, CDOT had to work on other projects and get some much-needed rest ahead of these First Alert Weather Days.
(credit: CBS)
CDOT plow drivers were back on snow shift Wednesday, as they worked hard to clear the roads for snowfall throughout the day. They began by plowing the highways and main streets first.
Drivers are reminded to...
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a windy night with a quick blip of rain, the wind continues into this Sunday morning. Stronger wind gusts will see one last burst before slowing down this evening and tonight. After midnight, snow moves into the area, though accumulations stay on the lighter side.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a warm start to the weekend, we track the chance for rain, stronger winds, and even snow over the next 48 hours. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect for Mid-Michigan Sunday morning into the afternoon. Get the latest information on your area...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A line of storms arrive between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., reaching Metro Atlanta right at 4 p.m. Isolated severe storms are possible in this line, with gusty winds and heavy rain being the main risks. We also have a FIRST ALERT for tomorrow and Wednesday,...
Australia’s catastrophic east coast floods have been described by the NSW premier as a “one in 1,000-year event, a term that has created a great deal of confusion.
Lengthy explanations that these terms are not the same as "occurring 1,000 years apart” or “once every 1,000 years” have only added to the confusion.
The simplest explanation is that the actual meaning of “one in 1,000 years” is “having a probability of 0.1 per cent in any given year” (1 in 1,000), which raises the question: why doen’t people simply say that?
The main reason is that these terms date back to...
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wind and warmer temperatures were the big stories around Mid-Michigan this weekend, but things will be changing quickly as we start a brand new workweek. In typical Pure Michigan March fashion, we transition to talking about snow. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the entire...
Among our top stories tonight, three men were rescued after being caught off guard by a powerful windstorm, today was the last day to catch the Oscar Mayer wiener-mobile on its tour of the tri-city area, and a man who risked his life to save his four-year-old daughter from a house fire has died.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re beginning our Thursday on a cool and cloudy note, but temperatures warm back into the lower 70s this afternoon with the help of some sunshine returning. Another cool night but increasing humidity Friday will keep nights milder and afternoons even warmer by this weekend with a slight chance of isolated showers Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will move through on Monday, bumping up our rain chances to start the workweek. This front will drop temperatures again by Tuesday with highs back down into the 60s next week. More rain by the middle of next week, and a second cold front will arrive by the end of next week…
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snowy weather kicks off on this Monday morning as a storm system passes by to the south of the Great Lakes. Roadways impacts are expected to be low-end this morning, though there will still be slick spots on any untreated or elevated surfaces. Dry weather moves in for Monday night, then holds through the midweek period.
Comments / 0