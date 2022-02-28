Bang & Olufsen Expands Re-Created Classics With New Beosystem 72–22

Bang & Olufsen’s audio products prioritize style and function just as much as sound quality. The company’s latest Beoplay EQ noise-cancelling true wireless earphones combine strong, accurate-leaning audio with solid noise cancellation in an exceedingly classy design. We also like their Qi-compatible charging case and useful companion app, though we wish the on-ear controls could be configured to handle track navigation. The price is certainly higher than most competitors, including Sony's WF-1000XM4 earphones, which offer the best noise cancellation in the category for $279.99. But if the luxurious aesthetics of the Beoplay EQ earphones speaks to you, their audio quality won't disappoint.
