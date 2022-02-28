ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Free Handford Virtual Career Fair looks to fill around 1,700 jobs

By Amanda Mason
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Drppp_0eRQYrOX00

RICHLAND, Wash– Several companies and organizations are partnering to host the One Handford Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday, March 2nd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Event Hosts

According to a press release from the DOE, attendees will have a chance to talk one-on-one with DOE and contractor representatives during the virtual sessions. One Hanford said they expect to have around 1,700 job opportunities available at the fair ranging from internships to skilled engineers.

The Brazen Connect platform hosting the virtual fair posted that attendees can log in through smartphones, tablets, or computers. Organizers said it’s essential to have your materials easily accessible as you will have a chance to share your background and experience.

Available Handford employment opportunities:

  • Contract Specialists
  • Data Analysts
  • Engineers
  • Finance professionals
  • Firefighters
  • Health Physicists
  • Internships
  • Journeyman Lineworkers
  • Project Controls
  • Project Management
  • Registered Nurses
  • Truck Drivers
  • And more!

Click Here: Register for the event

RELATED ARTICLES ON YAKTRINEWS.COM

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship Program is accepting applications; $20,000 in scholarships every year

KENNEWICK, Wash. — For the past 62 years, the Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship Program has provided young women a chance to gain money for scholarships while making a difference in their communities.  The program has offered more than $20,000 in scholarships every year, thanks to the partnership with the Tri-City Water Follies Association.  The Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship Program is seeking candidates for the 2022 Miss...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
4K+
Followers
953
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy