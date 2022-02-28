Free Handford Virtual Career Fair looks to fill around 1,700 jobs

RICHLAND, Wash– Several companies and organizations are partnering to host the One Handford Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday, March 2nd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Event Hosts

According to a press release from the DOE, attendees will have a chance to talk one-on-one with DOE and contractor representatives during the virtual sessions. One Hanford said they expect to have around 1,700 job opportunities available at the fair ranging from internships to skilled engineers.

The Brazen Connect platform hosting the virtual fair posted that attendees can log in through smartphones, tablets, or computers. Organizers said it’s essential to have your materials easily accessible as you will have a chance to share your background and experience.

Available Handford employment opportunities:

Contract Specialists

Data Analysts

Engineers

Finance professionals

Firefighters

Health Physicists

Internships

Journeyman Lineworkers

Project Controls

Project Management

Registered Nurses

Truck Drivers

And more!

