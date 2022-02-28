Man dead after car crashes into utility pole
Authorities have identified a 58 year-old man who died after crashing into a light pole. It happened around 2:40 a.m. Feb. 27 on Grand River Avenue.
Police say Steven Clardy, of FLint, was traveling west on East Grand River Avenue near Downer Avenue when his car left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
However, police say, speed may have been a factor in the crash.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.
Comments / 3