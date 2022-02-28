ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

CommonBond Review: See If Refinancing Student Loans Can Save You Money

KTEN.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article4.19/5 FIXED APR 3.74% 10.74% VARIABLE APR 3.80% 9.36% THIS REVIEW INCLUDES. Pros Can borrow up to $500,000 Cosigners can be released after 24 on-time payments Flexible repayment options No application, origination or prepayment fees and late fees temporarily waived For every loan, CommonBond covers cost of education for a student...

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Nevada State
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loan Refinancing#Personal Loan#Federal Student Loans#Loan Application#Commonbond Review#Cosigners#Ghana Cons Not#Private
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
KTEN.com

How to Get a Social Security Bonus

Social Security is an important part of the retirement income puzzle for many people. Even if retirement is still decades away, it’s important to understand what you can do to maximize those benefits once the time comes. Employing some simple strategies can help you enjoy a Social Security bonus when you’re ready to retire. If you’re curious about how to best manage a Social Security bonus from start to finish, you may want to consider working with a financial advisor. Check out SmartAsset’s free advisor matching tool to find advisors that serve your area.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy