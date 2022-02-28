ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Historic Charleston Boxing Club to reopen Monday

By Forrest Tucker
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 8 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- After two years of renovations, the Charleston Boxing Club is set to reopen Monday afternoon.

The City of Charleston and the downtown community came together to help raise money for the refurbishments.

The club was started in 1984 by the late Al ‘Hollywood” Meggett and became a place for Charleston’s youth to channel their energy.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7TRV_0eRQYXw700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Bvmz_0eRQYXw700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lj44w_0eRQYXw700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E29YR_0eRQYXw700
Meggett coaching and the new look Charleston Boxing Club

Former Charleston Boxing Club fighter Howard Lee Gatch said that Meggett helped him in and out of the boxing ring as a teenager.

“There are kids including myself who came into this gym from dysfunctional family lives,” said Gatch. “They come in and get your life channeled and then travel the world. Hollywood had boxers in Madison Square Garden, Russia and all over the world right out of this little building.

The gym is Charleston’s first and oldest boxing club that has seen legendary fighters. Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier were friends of Meggett and came to the Lowcountry to see him.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhaTx_0eRQYXw700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PPpzD_0eRQYXw700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZahJT_0eRQYXw700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vdxGJ_0eRQYXw700
Meggett with some fans (1) and checking out the new-look club (4)

Meggett passed away five months ago but got to see some of the finished work. The Charleston Boxing Club family is reopening and beginning lessons again in honor of Meggett.

“Our goal now is to carry on his legacy and fulfill our promise to him. He said ‘Get that gym back up and running. Open those doors.’ So we always have those doors open for those kids to channel their energy to learn those life skills,” said Gatch.

Charleston Boxing Club is set to reopen Monday at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston City Night Market kicks off March 18

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston City Market is going green with its Night Market returning St. Patrick’s weekend. The Night Market opens back up on March 18 and will happen every Friday and Saturday night through December. The event is known as the Southeast region’s largest handmade market as locals will enjoy live music […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

$440,000 raised by LCFB Chef’s Feast to fight childhood hunger

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) on Wednesday announced that it raised just over $440,000 through its 23rd annual Chefs’ Feast. LCFB held its 23rd annual Chefs’ Feast gala on February 27 and featured more than 25 of the Lowcountry’s most talented chefs to support LCFB’s efforts. Featured participants include Acme Lowcountry Kitchen, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hollywood, SC
City
Charleston, SC
City
Madison, SC
Charleston, SC
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Tourism, Spring Break travel creating record numbers for Charleston businesses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Maybe you’ve noticed it if you’ve driven downtown, thousands of people are crowding the streets of Charleston packing restaurants and businesses. Tourism has officially returned, some businesses say their business has more than tripled in the latest weeks. We’re seeing more and more people packing streets and restaurants across the city […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NASA sending Lowcountry students’ project up on rocket

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of Lowcountry students has been selected to design a data collection system that will be sent to the edge of space. Students at East Cooper Center for Advanced Studies designed a surface catheter/blood suction device, which was among 57 proposals selected by NASA to be developed as part […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Frazier
Person
Muhammad Ali
WCBD Count on 2

Breeze Airways adds nonstop flights from Charleston to four additional cities

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston International Airport (CHS) announced nonstop services to four additional cities from Charleston, starting in May. Breeze Airways will begin nonstop flights from Charleston to San Francisco, Las Vegas, Syracuse, and Fort Myers. “This is a major milestone in delivering low cost, non-stop air service to some of the nation’s […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Gym#Boxing Ring#Madison Square Garden#Club Fighter#Combat#Al Hollywood#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

2 local colleges named top producers of Fulbright Scholars

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The College of Charleston and the Citadel have been named top producers of Fulbright Scholars among master’s-level colleges and universities in the United States. Each institution had two Fulbright grants awarded for the 2021-2022 year. The two Fulbright Scholars from the College of Charleston are both current faculty members: Richard Bodek and K. Adem […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Panthers pause construction on $800M NFL practice facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has paused construction on the team’s $800 million practice facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina citing concerns over a lack of funding from the city needed to complete the project’s infrastructure. Tepper has invested $170 million into the project, according to a statement from a spokesman […]
NFL
WCBD Count on 2

How to see the fireflies at Congaree National Park

HOPKINS, S.C. (WCBD)- Congaree National Park has announced an opportunity for the public to see the park’s synchronous fireflies light up the night sky in May. According to the National Park Service, there are over 2,000 species of fireflies found worldwide, but only three species of synchronous fireflies can be found in North America. Each […]
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Analysis: SC ranks 3rd among states with worst drivers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – New data collected from a government agency ranks South Carolina among states with the worst drivers. South Carolina ranks third among states with the worst drivers, according to analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA). Car Insurance Comparison ranked states by measuring fatality, drunk driving and careless driving […]
TRAFFIC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County Government accepting applications for summer internship program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County Government is now accepting applications for the 2022 Summer Youth Internship Program. The six-week program is designed to help teenagers and young adults develop workplace readiness skills and gain experience in Charleston County Government operations. The internship runs from July 17 to July 29 and interns earn $13.50 per hour, […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy