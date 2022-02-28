ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Groundbreaking Set for $40 Million JC “Victory Lofts” Project

By Bob Joseph
 9 days ago
A project to develop 156 apartments at the site of a long-dormant Endicott Johnson factory is moving forward. A groundbreaking ceremony for "The Victory Lofts" off Lester Avenue in Johnson City is to be held Thursday morning. Paulus Development and LeChase Construction are working to renovate the massive 102-year-old...

