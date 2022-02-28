ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EarthGang Post New Single Amen

By Jon Stickler
stereoboard.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarthGang have dropped a new song. Amen features soulful guest vocals from Musiq Soulchild and serves as the third single from the Atlanta rap duo's new album, 'Ghetto Gods', which was released last Friday (February 25) and also boasts collaborations with JID,...

www.stereoboard.com

Complex

Best New Music This Week: Kanye West, Conway the Machine, EarthGang, & More

We’re closing out the last Friday in February with a bang. Kanye West is back with Donda 2 (or, at least, an in-progress version of it). Conway the Machine dropped his highly-anticipated album, God Don’t Make Mistakes, featuring the standout song “Stressed.” And EarthGang linked up with JID and J. Cole for the dizzying anthem “WATERBOYZ.” This list also includes new songs from Kehlani, Denzel Curry, Flo Milli, and more.
MUSIC
BET

Ghetto Gods Rise: EarthGang Speaks On New Album and the Power of Positive Thought

EARTHGANG’s new sophomore album Ghetto Gods mixes soulful braggadocio with celebrating Blackness that hypes up crowds as well as educates. Members Olu and WowGr8 have been heralded as a “reimagined OutKast” by numerous critics, but the truth is that the Atlanta duo are their own creation that represents and celebrates its greater community of Black creatives and advocates.
ATLANTA, GA
Ceelo Green
Ari Lennox
Nick Cannon
Musiq Soulchild
J. Cole
Power 102.9 NoCo

Kanye West, Kodak Black, EarthGang and More – New Projects This Week

If you're looking for some new soundtracks for your weekend, you've come to the right place as hip-hop closes out this week's chapter with some new heat. After debuting his Donda 2 album during his Donda Experience Performance in Miami earlier this week, Kanye West has uploaded the entire LP onto his Stem Player. The 17-song LP comes with guest appearances from Future, Travis Scott, the late XXXTentacion, Jack Harlow and others. The only way to check the album out is to purchase Ye's Stem Player streaming device, as the Chicago rap-mogul has announced he has no plans to release the album on other digital streaming platforms. The new album comes less than a year after Kanye put out Donda last August.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

EARTHGANG "GHETTO GODS" Review

Approximately a month after the unexpected delay of their long-awaited follow-up to Mirrorland, EARTHGANG has finally returned with their latest studio album, intriguingly titled Ghetto Gods. Serving as the first project from Olu and WowGr8 since 2019, Ghetto Gods is the Atlanta duo’s second full-length release on Dreamville Records, and the 17-track album comes laced with features from the likes of J. Cole, JID, Future, Ari Lennox, Musiq Soulchild, Baby Tate, and more. Complete with skits from 2 Chainz and DC Young Fly, Ghetto Gods finds EARTHGANG bringing listeners back to Atlanta once more, yet this time without many of the enthralling oddities that characterized their major-label debut. It’s a heavy record for multiple reasons, but as long as listeners can get past that, they’ll be able to appreciate the Spillage Village founder’s latest offering.
MUSIC
Complex

EarthGang Drop New Album ‘Ghetto Gods’ f/ J. Cole, Future, and More

It’s been a long time coming, but the dynamic Atlanta duo of EarthGang have officially released their fourth studio album, Ghetto Gods, with features from J. Cole, Future, JID, and more. Ahead of the album’s release, EarthGang dropped their single “Amen” featuring Musiq Soulchild. Speaking on how the song...
MUSIC
