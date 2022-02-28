EarthGang Post New Single Amen

If you're looking for some new soundtracks for your weekend, you've come to the right place as hip-hop closes out this week's chapter with some new heat. After debuting his Donda 2 album during his Donda Experience Performance in Miami earlier this week, Kanye West has uploaded the entire LP onto his Stem Player. The 17-song LP comes with guest appearances from Future, Travis Scott, the late XXXTentacion, Jack Harlow and others. The only way to check the album out is to purchase Ye's Stem Player streaming device, as the Chicago rap-mogul has announced he has no plans to release the album on other digital streaming platforms. The new album comes less than a year after Kanye put out Donda last August.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO