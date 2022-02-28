EarthGang Post New Single Amen

Approximately a month after the unexpected delay of their long-awaited follow-up to Mirrorland, EARTHGANG has finally returned with their latest studio album, intriguingly titled Ghetto Gods. Serving as the first project from Olu and WowGr8 since 2019, Ghetto Gods is the Atlanta duo’s second full-length release on Dreamville Records, and the 17-track album comes laced with features from the likes of J. Cole, JID, Future, Ari Lennox, Musiq Soulchild, Baby Tate, and more. Complete with skits from 2 Chainz and DC Young Fly, Ghetto Gods finds EARTHGANG bringing listeners back to Atlanta once more, yet this time without many of the enthralling oddities that characterized their major-label debut. It’s a heavy record for multiple reasons, but as long as listeners can get past that, they’ll be able to appreciate the Spillage Village founder’s latest offering.
