Dead by Daylight's newest Killer, The Onryō from the Sadako Rising Chapter, has already been updated ahead of her released. That's because a new update went live this week on the game's test servers to further fine-tune the playstyle and abilities of The Onryō now that players have had a chance to try her out for a while. The release date for the Chapter hasn't changed following this update, so you can still expect The Onryō to release on March 8th.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO