Binghamton, NY

[GALLERY] 7 Signs That Spring Is About To Arrive In The Binghamton Area

By Don Morgan
 8 days ago
Have you noticed it too, or am I just being wishful? The signs of spring are slowly showing up around us. Yea, winter will probably keep a hold on us just a bit longer, but it can't stop spring from arriving. And for that, I'm happy. Here are some...

Twin Tiers Under Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire region from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. March 9 with even more snow lurking in the wings for the weekend. Forecasters say the region could expect two to four inches of snow over a 12-hour period March...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Important Green Water Is Flowing In Niagara Falls

There are so many great reasons to enjoy a visit to Niagara Falls. Even on the coldest day of the year, Niagara Falls is beautiful and truly a wonder. We took the family to the Aquarium of Niagara recently and had a great time! It has a great view of the Niagara gorge and is just a stones throw away from the falls. The kids loved seeing the seals and sea lions and especially loved the penguins!
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Hefty Winds Turn Out Lights to Thousands in Twin Tiers

Thousands of Twin Tiers residents found themselves dealing with power issues following strong winds that ripped through the region in the evening and overnight March 7-8. New York State Electric and Gas reported over 16,000 customers just in Broome, Tioga, Chenango, Delaware and Cortland Counties without power around 8 p.m. March 7. Over 3,300 Broome County residents woke up on March 8 without power and NYSEG only listing “assessing” under the estimated restoration time on its website. Some of the most heavily impacted areas were in the Towns of Windsor and Colesville in Broome County although outages were reported throughout the county. Hard-hit areas in Delaware County were Hancock and Deposit. Dozens of residents in the Towns of Richford and Sanford as well as parts of Owego and Newark Valley had power out overnight in Tioga County areas of Afton in Chenango and Marathon in Cortland County woke up to no power.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Binghamton, NY
