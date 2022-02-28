[GALLERY] 7 Signs That Spring Is About To Arrive In The Binghamton Area

Thousands of Twin Tiers residents found themselves dealing with power issues following strong winds that ripped through the region in the evening and overnight March 7-8. New York State Electric and Gas reported over 16,000 customers just in Broome, Tioga, Chenango, Delaware and Cortland Counties without power around 8 p.m. March 7. Over 3,300 Broome County residents woke up on March 8 without power and NYSEG only listing “assessing” under the estimated restoration time on its website. Some of the most heavily impacted areas were in the Towns of Windsor and Colesville in Broome County although outages were reported throughout the county. Hard-hit areas in Delaware County were Hancock and Deposit. Dozens of residents in the Towns of Richford and Sanford as well as parts of Owego and Newark Valley had power out overnight in Tioga County areas of Afton in Chenango and Marathon in Cortland County woke up to no power.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO