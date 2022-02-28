Midnight Oil Confirm Summer London Roundhouse Show

It's almost time to "let your hair hang down", no pun attended. Well now that we can almost see the end of winter ( Almost ), warmer days are coming and with that, some terrific entertainment is just ahead. Yes, time to "let your hair hang down" and rock with two great "HairBands", and enjoy everything that Prairie Knight Casino and Resort provides. Just an easy and relaxing 47-mile drive from Mandan, Great White and Slaughter will be hitting the stage on August 6th at 7:30 PM. I was out there last year when 38 Special came to Prairie Knights, and that was the first show that so many people could actually enjoy in person just after North Dakota started coming back to live entertainment during COVID.

MANDAN, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO