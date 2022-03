Click here to read the full article. Pottery Barn announced a major investment in its ongoing partnership with the nonprofit Nest with a pledge to source $50 million in ethically handcrafted products by 2025. Pottery Barn parent company Williams-Sonoma Inc., began working with Nest in 2014. The female-founded nonprofit works to support the responsible growth and creative engagement of artisans and makers to build greater gender equity and economic inclusion. The organization operates programs in the United States and abroad that bring products from small makers to partners like Pottery Barn. Nest and Pottery Barn previously worked together to create the Seal...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO