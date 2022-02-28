High-efficiency coherent microwave-to-optics conversion via off-resonant scattering

To evaluate the performance of a new swept source optical coherence tomography optical biometer, ANTERION, in ocular biometry and intraocular lens (IOL) calculation compared with the reference standard of Dual Scheimpflug Analyzer (GALILEI, G6). A prospective comparative study was conducted in a tertiary eye center. Cataract patients were scanned with both devices in a random fashion, and parameters from the devices were analyzed in terms of mean difference and intraclass correlation coefficient (ICC). Bland"“Altman plots were performed to compare agreement between the devices. Ninety-six eyes from 96 patients were enrolled for evaluation. With the exception of ACD, all parameters were significantly different, but excellent agreement was revealed for all of them. The mean difference in axial length was 0.03Â mm, and ICC was 0.999. Calculated IOL power with Barrett formula revealed that 93.75% were within 1 diopter and the prediction error was 0.03 diopter. Biometry of the devices were arithmetically different. However, the mean difference of the key factors in IOL calculation were small and appeared to be negligible for the purposes of clinical application. The performance of ANTERION was comparable to that of G6 in biometric measurement and IOL calculation; however, the devices cannot be used interchangeably.

