High-efficiency coherent microwave-to-optics conversion via off-resonant scattering

By Hai-Tao Tu
 5 days ago

Quantum transducers that can convert quantum signals from the microwave to the optical domain are a crucial optical interface for quantum information technology. Coherent microwave-to-optics conversions have been realized with various physical platforms, but all of them are limited to low efficiencies of less than 50%-the threshold of the no-cloning quantum...

Distribution and quantification of remotely generated Wigner negativity

Wigner negativity, as a well-known indicator of nonclassicality, plays an essential role in quantum computing and simulation using continuous-variable systems. The conditional preparation of Wigner-negative states through appropriate non-Gaussian operations on an auxiliary mode is common procedure in quantum optics experiments. Motivated by the demand of real-world quantum network, here we investigate the remote creation and distribution of Wigner negativity in the multipartite scenario from a quantitative perspective. By establishing a monogamy relation akin to the generalized Coffman-Kundu-Wootters inequality, we show that the amount of Wigner negativity cannot be freely distributed among different modes. Moreover, for photon subtraction-one of the main experimentally realized non-Gaussian operations-we provide an intuitive method to quantify remotely generated Wigner negativity. Our results pave the way for exploiting Wigner negativity as a valuable resource for numerous quantum information protocols based on non-Gaussian scenario.
Author Correction: RNA-seq analysis reveals the genes/pathways responsible for genetic plasticity of rice to varying environmental conditions on direct-sowing and transplanting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06009-w, published online 10 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in the BioProject ID number where "PRJNA805549" was incorrectly given as "PRJNA 828053". The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Division of Biochemistry, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research...
Publisher Correction: Calibration-free speckle matrix imaging

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-022-00723-w published online 8 February 2022. After publication of this article1, it is reported that the Abstract is missing. The Abstract is provided below:. Unknown speckle patterns can be used to image targets embedded in complex scattering media 100 times faster than previous techniques based on carefully calibrated illuminations. The...
Author Correction: Understanding contagion dynamics through microscopic processes in active Brownian particles

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77860-y, published online 30 November 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 4, which was incorrectly given as:. Rodriguez, J. P., Ghanbarnejad, F. & EguÃluz, V. M. Particle velocity controls phase transitions in contagion dynamics. Sci. Rep. 9, 1"“9 (2019)....
Publisher Correction: Scalable two-step annealing method for preparing ultra-high-density single-atom catalyst libraries

In the version of article initially published, there was an omission in the affiliations listed for the last author Jiong Lu. A further affiliation to the Institute for Functional Intelligent Materials, National University of Singapore, Singapore, Singapore should have been included. The change has been made to the online version of the article.
China’s Belt and Road strafed by Vladimir Putin

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is destroying what China is trying to build. Having refused to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and suppressed domestic criticism of Russia, Beijing is alienating many eastern European countries where it is constructing trade, investment and technology relationships under its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.
Author Correction: Sealing mechanism study of laryngeal mask airways via 3D modelling and finite element analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06908-y, published online 21 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Meiling Liu and Junfeng Chen were omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to meilingliu@163.com and drchenjf@126.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author...
Bridging the macro to micro resolution gap with angiographic optical coherence tomography and dynamic contrast enhanced MRI

Dynamic contrast enhanced magnetic resonance imaging (DCE-MRI) is emerging as a valuable tool for non-invasive volumetric monitoring of the tumor vascular status and its therapeutic response. However, clinical utility of DCE-MRI is challenged by uncertainty in its ability to quantify the tumor microvasculature (\(\mu \mathrm{m}\) scale) given its relatively poor spatial resolution (mm scale at best). To address this challenge, we directly compared DCE-MRI parameter maps with co-registered micron-scale-resolution speckle variance optical coherence tomography (svOCT) microvascular images in a window chamber tumor mouse model. Both semi and fully quantitative (Toft's model) DCE-MRI metrics were tested for correlation with microvascular svOCT biomarkers. svOCT's derived vascular volume fraction (VVF) and the mean distance to nearest vessel (\(\overline{\mathrm{DNV} }\)) metrics were correlated with DCE-MRI vascular biomarkers such as time to peak contrast enhancement (\(r=-0.81\) and \(0.83\) respectively, \(P<0.0001\) for both), the area under the gadolinium-time concentration curve (\(r=0.50\) and \(-0.48\) respectively, \(P<0.0001\) for both) and \({k}_{trans}\) (\(r=0.64\) and \(-0.61\) respectively, \(P<0.0001\) for both). Several other correlated micro"“macro vascular metric pairs were also noted. The microvascular insights afforded by svOCT may help improve the clinical utility of DCE-MRI for tissue functional status assessment and therapeutic response monitoring applications.
Space-efficient optical computing with an integrated chip diffractive neural network

Large-scale, highly integrated and low-power-consuming hardware is becoming progressively more important for realizing optical neural networks (ONNs) capable of advanced optical computing. Traditional experimental implementations need N2 units such as Mach-Zehnder interferometers (MZIs) for an input dimension N to realize typical computing operations (convolutions and matrix multiplication), resulting in limited scalability and consuming excessive power. Here, we propose the integrated diffractive optical network for implementing parallel Fourier transforms, convolution operations and application-specific optical computing using two ultracompact diffractive cells (Fourier transform operation) and only N MZIs. The footprint and energy consumption scales linearly with the input data dimension, instead of the quadratic scaling in the traditional ONN framework. A ~10-fold reduction in both footprint and energy consumption, as well as equal high accuracy with previous MZI-based ONNs was experimentally achieved for computations performed on the MNIST and Fashion-MNIST datasets. The integrated diffractive optical network (IDNN) chip demonstrates a promising avenue towards scalable and low-power-consumption optical computational chips for optical-artificial-intelligence.
High-temperature analysis of optical coupling using AlGaAs/GaAs LEDs for high-density integrated power modules

A low-temperature co-fired ceramic (LTCC)-based optocoupler design is demonstrated as a possible solution for optical isolation in high-density integrated power modules. The design and fabrication of LTCC based package are discussed. Commercially available aluminum gallium arsenide/gallium arsenide (AlGaAs/GaAs) double heterostructure is used both as emitter and photodetector in the proposed optocoupler. A detailed study on the electroluminescence and spectral response of the AlGaAs/GaAs structure is conducted at elevated temperatures. The material figure of merit parameter, D*, is calculated in the temperature range 77"“800Â K. The fabricated optocoupler is tested at elevated temperatures, and the results are presented.
Polarisation-sensitive optical coherence tomography measurement of retardance in fibrosis, a non-invasive biomarker in patients with systemic sclerosis

Polarisation-sensitive optical coherence tomography (PS-OCT) offers a novel, non-invasive method of assessing skin fibrosis in the multisystem disease systemic sclerosis (SSc) by measuring collagen retardance. This study aimed to assess retardance as a biomarker in SSc. Thirty-one patients with SSc and 27 healthy controls (HC) underwent PS-OCT imaging. 'Skin score' was assessed by clinical palpation (0"“3 scale). A subset of ten patients and ten age/sex-matched HC had a biopsy and longitudinal imaging. Histological assessment included quantification of epidermal thickness, collagen content (to assess fibrosis) and matrix metalloproteinase (MMP) activity (in situ zymography). PS-OCT images were assessed for epidermal thickness (structure) and fibrosis (retardance). Positive correlation was observed between epidermal thickness as measured by histology and structural PS-OCT (r"‰="‰0.79; p"‰<"‰0.001). Retardance was: HC mean 0.21 (SD 0.21) radian/pixel; SSc skin score 0, 0.30 (0.19); skin score 1, 0.11 (0.16); skin score 2, 0.06 (0.12); skin score 3, 0.36 (0.35). Longitudinal retardance decreased at one-week across groups, increasing at one-month for HC/skin score 0"“1; HC biopsy site retardance suggests scarring is akin to fibrosis. Relationships identified between retardance with both biopsy and skin score data indicate that retardance warrants further investigation as a suitable biomarker for SSc-related fibrosis.
Geologically rapid aqueous mineral alteration at subfreezing temperatures in icy worlds

The most active icy worlds such as Europa or Enceladus are predicted to host extensive aqueous alteration driven by water"“rock interactions at elevated temperatures1,2,3. On the other hand, it is assumed that such alteration is kinetically inhibited at the subzero temperatures of other icy worlds, such as the mid-sized moons of Saturn and Uranus or trans-Neptunian objects1,4. Here we perform aqueous alteration experiments on a chondrite-analogue material (olivine) and find that chemical alteration processes are still efficient at temperatures as low as âˆ’20"‰Â°C, as the presence of an unfrozen water film still allows olivine to dissolve in partially frozen alkaline solutions. We infer that aqueous alteration may be enhanced by salts and ammonia present in icy worlds, and therefore remains a geologically rapid process even at subzero temperatures. Our results imply that the primary chondritic minerals in most icy bodies exceeding 400"“500"‰km in diameter will be completely altered to hydrous secondary minerals early in their evolutionary histories.
Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
Comment on: Temporising pneumatics for the initial management of rhegmatogenous retinal detachment

We agree that pneumatic retinopexy (PnR) is important in the management of rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) [1]. Longitudinal data regarding post-operative ellipsoid zone recovery suggests that reducing time to reattachment in fovea-involving RRD is beneficial [2]. PnR is readily accessible, without requirement for an operating theatre, specialist equipment or support staff. The PIVOT randomised trial compared PnR versus pars plana vitrectomy (PPV) in patients with retinal break/s in detached retina within one clock hour above the 8- and 4-o'clock meridians, with any number of retinal breaks or lattice degeneration in attached retina. Patients received PnR a median 2.0"‰h after presentation and required on average one visit more than patients undergoing PPV [3]. PnR also offers superior functional and structural retinal recovery compared to PPV in appropriately selected patients [3, 4]. The authors refer to the reattachment rates and visual acuity outcomes from a non-controlled retrospective study of patients not meeting PIVOT criteria. Patients had gas injection, some received partial laser retinopexy, and all underwent planned PPV 1"“2 weeks later [5]. The study did not assess risk of discontinuity of the ellipsoid zone and external limiting membrane, outer retinal folds, retinal displacement, cataract and functional outcomes such as aniseikonia, vertical metamorphopsia and subjective visual function, all of which have been shown to be worse with PPV compared to PnR.
Clinical evaluation of ocular biometry of dual Scheimpflug analyzer, GALILEI G6 and swept source optical coherence tomography, ANTERION

To evaluate the performance of a new swept source optical coherence tomography optical biometer, ANTERION, in ocular biometry and intraocular lens (IOL) calculation compared with the reference standard of Dual Scheimpflug Analyzer (GALILEI, G6). A prospective comparative study was conducted in a tertiary eye center. Cataract patients were scanned with both devices in a random fashion, and parameters from the devices were analyzed in terms of mean difference and intraclass correlation coefficient (ICC). Bland"“Altman plots were performed to compare agreement between the devices. Ninety-six eyes from 96 patients were enrolled for evaluation. With the exception of ACD, all parameters were significantly different, but excellent agreement was revealed for all of them. The mean difference in axial length was 0.03Â mm, and ICC was 0.999. Calculated IOL power with Barrett formula revealed that 93.75% were within 1 diopter and the prediction error was 0.03 diopter. Biometry of the devices were arithmetically different. However, the mean difference of the key factors in IOL calculation were small and appeared to be negligible for the purposes of clinical application. The performance of ANTERION was comparable to that of G6 in biometric measurement and IOL calculation; however, the devices cannot be used interchangeably.
Author Correction: Link between serum lipid signature and prognostic factors in COVID-19 patients

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00755-z, published online 04 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Funding section. "This research was funded by Dipartimento di Scienze della Salute, UniversitÃ degli Studi di Milano (Piano di Sostegno alla Ricerca LINEA 2: Dotazione annuale per attivitÃ istituzionali...
Author Correction: ACC-BLA functional connectivity disruption in allergic inflammation is associated with anxiety

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06748-w, published online 17 February 2022. In the original version of this Article, Maryam Abdolsamadi was incorrectly affiliated with 'Department of Physiology, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Tarbiat Modares University, Tehran, Iran'. The correct affiliation is listed below. Department of Mathematics, Faculty of Science, Islamic Azad University-North...
