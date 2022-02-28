ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA Bans Russia From World Cup After Country Invades, Attacks Ukraine

FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) — the group that oversees the World Cup — announced a decision Monday barring the country from playing in the WC, ending Russian soccer fans’ hopes of cheering on their team when the tourney kicks off in Qatar in November....

Vladimir Putin
Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
