When it comes to your significant other, whether you're taken or looking, what is the one thing that is a relationship must-have? You know what I'm talking about... They can have everything you ever wanted on paper, but if it weren't for this just one deal-breaker, they'd be perfect. I wanted to know what that one thing was after talking to my girls about it over the weekend, so I asked. No surprise here, but the women were a lot more vocal than the men with regard to their needs. Clearly, character and shared values are a given.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO