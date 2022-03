As the Earth heats, there are going to be more fires. The planet can expect 14% more wildfires by 2030, 30% more by 2030, and 50% more by 2100, according to a new report. While most of the world is currently unprepared for this increase in burning, there are a number of things that governments and other organisations can do to prepare.

