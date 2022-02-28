Homes under construction destroyed in Kansas fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jason Younger with Hutchinson Daylight Donuts announced Monday that their Main Street location will reopen March 22. "We just really wanted to completely remodel the shop," Younger said. "Instead of a little scrubbing and a little painting, we did a full remodel. Got some new equipment and equipment takes a while to get right now. A little later than we hoped to open, but this will get us past spring break, we'll have a full staff and we'll be ready to go with the new equipment. Main Street Daylight Donuts will be very similar to 30th Street Daylight Donuts in that, now we'll be able to produce more donuts here at 305 North Main. We'll be able to produce a better selection. It's going to be just a great experience down here now. We're excited about it."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO