Johnson County, KS

Homes under construction destroyed in Kansas fire

 9 days ago
JOHNSON COUNTY —Three homes under construction were destroyed in a Monday morning fire in Johnson County. Just before 4:30a.m., crews responded to a house fire in the 11100 Block of West 172nd Terrace, according to the Overland Park...

Related
Hutch Post

Cottonwood Fire caused by unmaintained brush pile

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The cause of the Cottonwood Fire over the weekend appears to be a brush pile that was not maintained. Hutchinson Fire Marshal Mike Cain and outside agencies worked together to determine the cause. The fire is now at 85% containment. Fire crews continue to make great...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Fire caused $230,000 damage to Kansas home

Manhattan — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a home in Manhattan. At 4:17 a.m. on Wednesday, the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to 2112 Farmingdale Ct. for a report of a structure fire, according to Assistant Chief Sam Dameron. Upon arrival, crews found a two-story...
MANHATTAN, KS
Hutch Post

Landfill asks those hauling debris from fire to wait

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Landfill is asking that cleanup crews and residents who were affected by the fire to wait at least seven days before bringing any burnt material out to the landfill. As cleanup begins from the fire, the landfill is anticipating a large influx of...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

More than 100 structures destroyed in fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Fire Chief Steve Beer says the Cottonwood Complex fire is now about 70% contained. Fire crews continue to work on approximately 12,000 acres that have been affected by fire. As of 8 a.m. Johnson County, The Kansas Forest Service and Hutchinson Fire Crews continue to work on cutting down burning trees and extinguishing them. The moisture did help a little with some hot spots but the burning trees are still a major problem, according to the latest release.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Fire crews respond to house fire in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan.- The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to the 2400 Block of Apple Lane for the report of a building fire just after 8 p.m. Sunday evening. First arriving crews found a single-story residence with smoke showing from the back of the home. Upon entry fire was discovered in the kitchen and was quickly extinguished.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Beer says more needs to be done to control wildfires in the county

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Ironically, the Cottonwood Complex fire comes on the fifth anniversary of the Highlands fire that swept through the northern part of Reno County. That fire brought changes to the way Hutchinson Fire operates and reacts to those fires. While things have improved, there is still more that needs to be done, according to fire chief Steve Beer.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Prepare 2022 Bonus: The Role of Insurance

For the vast majority of people, the limit of their exposure to homeowners or renters insurance is paying the premium and smaller losses such as a pipe bursting. But insurance is also important to getting yourself back on your feet after a catastrophic loss. Step 1: Keep a Record of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

One hospitalized after Reno County rear-end crash

RENO COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Monday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Chevy passenger vehicle driven by Alejandro Harold Ramirez, 31, Wichita, was eastbound on Kansas 96 three miles east of Haven. The Chevy rear-ended a 2018 Freightliner semi...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Third quake in two days shakes Saline County

SALINE COUNTY —Another earthquake shook central Kansas Tuesday afternoon. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.0 magnitude quake was centered approximately 4 miles southwest of Gypsum. This is the third quake in that area over the past two days. A 2.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded just after 7a.m....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Harvey County ends recycling program

NEWTON, Kan. — The Harvey County Commission voted unanimously at its Tuesday meeting to end the county’s recycling operations at the Harvey County Transfer Station effective May 1. Currently, the county holds a contract with Waste Connections to provide recycling services at the Transfer Station at a rate...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson man injured in 3-vehicle fatal crash

LYON COUNTY — A Hutchinson man was injured in a three-vehicle, fatality accident Sunday in Lyon County. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department, a car driven by 31-year-old Nichole Gibbons of Wichita, along with her 11-year-old son, Terrell Gibbons of Topeka, were eastbound on Highway 50 at Road C. The car crossed the centerline and struck an SUV driven by 53-year-old James Morton of Dodge City. The Gibbons vehicle then hit a third car driven by 48-year-old Steven Miller of Hutchinson.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Kan. man crashed SUV he drove without permission

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for a weekend accident involving a vehicle he was not authorized to drive. Just before 1.a.m. Saturday, police attempted to make a traffic stop on a Chevy Tahoe in the 200 Block of Main Street in Garden City, according to a media release. The SUV continued eastbound at a high rate of speed.
GARDEN CITY, KS
Hutch Post

USD 309 board to go over construction management at risk for bond project

NICKERSON, Kan. — The Nickerson USD 309 School Board will take the first steps on getting a potential contractor for the proposed bond issue. The district is looking at a $10.5 million facilities improvement project. During tonight’s meeting the board will seek approval to put out requests for proposals to contractors who would become the district's construction management at risk.
NICKERSON, KS
Hutch Post

One hospitalized after SUV rolls in Kingman County

KINGMAN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Sunday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford Expedition driven by Maurice R. Mack, 47 San Diego, CA., was westbound on U.S. 54 one quarter mile west of Northwest 120th Avenue. The driver...
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Main Street Daylight Donuts to open March 22

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jason Younger with Hutchinson Daylight Donuts announced Monday that their Main Street location will reopen March 22. "We just really wanted to completely remodel the shop," Younger said. "Instead of a little scrubbing and a little painting, we did a full remodel. Got some new equipment and equipment takes a while to get right now. A little later than we hoped to open, but this will get us past spring break, we'll have a full staff and we'll be ready to go with the new equipment. Main Street Daylight Donuts will be very similar to 30th Street Daylight Donuts in that, now we'll be able to produce more donuts here at 305 North Main. We'll be able to produce a better selection. It's going to be just a great experience down here now. We're excited about it."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

KDHE: Latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas

TOPEKA — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 388 to a total of 767,870, the state health department reported Monday afternoon. The state reported five additional COVID-19 deaths for a total of 7,988. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated...
KANSAS STATE
