AddUp Offers New Monitoring Dashboards

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAddUp Dashboards is a multi-scale monitoring software that is available with all AddUp FormUp powder bed fusion (PBF) and BeAM directed energy deposition (DED) machines. The software provides a clear picture of both real time and historic process data for the machine and presents it in an easy-to-read dashboard...

