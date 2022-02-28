AddUp Offers New Monitoring Dashboards

Enjoy accurate, neutral sound reproduction with the Sennheiser IE 600 in-ear monitors. Delivering even the tiniest details that other headphones miss, these consist of ultra-touch earphone housings. Not only that, but they also come from meticulous craftsmanship and incredibly high-quality tuning. Made with a patented 3D printing process, their housings consist of ZR01 amorphous zirconium, which has triple the hardness and bend resistance of high-performance steel. Furthermore, they go through multiple treatment processes to achieve a beautiful surface finish that resists corrosion and scratches. Providing an innovative acoustic back volume, they also have precision-molded resonator chambers, bringing you closer to the music. Producing distortion-free music reproduction with Sennheiser’s TrueResponse transducer, they have a single 7 mm driver. Finally, you’ll love the gold-plated MMCX connectors, silicone and memory foam earbud tips, and more.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO