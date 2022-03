Conor McGregor is one of the most famous fighters in the entire history of the UFC, although this hasn't always been for the best reasons. As many of you already know, McGregor has been known to be aggressive with the public, and it has landed him in trouble with the law. Despite this, McGregor has maintained his status as one of the biggest stars in the sport, even if he hasn't won a fight in a fairly long time.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO