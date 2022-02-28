ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Systemic Anticancer Treatment Not Tied to Higher COVID-19 Mortality

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Cancer patients actively receiving systemic anticancer treatment (SACT) who become infected with COVID-19 do not experience higher COVID-19 mortality, according to a study published online Feb. 21 in JAMA Network Open. Csilla Várnai, Ph.D., from the University of Birmingham in the...

