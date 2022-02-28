South Windsor council to vote on stormwater discharge ordinance

Buy Now People seek relief in the Scantic River as the temperatures with high humidity levels made it feel like 100 degrees, Wednesday, August 12,2021, in Enfield. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM MICHAUD

SOUTH WINDSOR — The Town Council is preparing to vote on a proposed ordinance that would allow town staff to take action against individuals who discharge hazardous waste into local storm drainage systems.

The council discussed the proposed ordinance at meetings throughout 2021 and held a public hearing Feb. 22. A vote is possible at the council’s next meeting on March 7.

A draft of the ordinance states that those found to be discharging waste into the drainage system could be fined up to $100 per offense per day, if not corrected.

Town Manager Michael Maniscalco said residents should not have to be concerned with the ordinance, as it mostly pertains to commercial facilities.

“The town would certainly work with any and all residents to remediate the issue and ensure our water bodies, which everyone benefits from and need, are clean not only today, but tomorrow and on into the future,” Maniscalco said.

Maniscalco said the state Municipal Storm Sewer System permit requires the town to adopt an illicit discharge ordinance, as part of the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System. That larger federal effort aims to reduce the amount of pollutants making their way into larger bodies of water, such as the Connecticut River and Long Island Sound.

The draft of the ordinance states that town employees or designees of the town’s Conservation Commission would be tasked with enforcing the ordinance.

Maniscalco said enforcement starts with the yearly sampling of stormwater outfalls, a program in place as part of the state sewer system permit.

If illicit discharge were found, further testing would be conducted at various points upstream to pinpoint the origin.

The draft ordinance states that the town would notify the property owner of the violation. If the illicit discharge persists after three days, or if the owner does not submit a town-approved plan to fix the problem, the town can impose any applicable fines.

Maniscalco said the town is considering fines as a last resort and would prefer that property owners comply with regulations.

The draft ordinance states that continued illegal discharge by a commercial facility could lead to an injunction preventing any activities causing the discharge.

Certain sources of discharge are exempt, including water line flushing, lawn watering, rising ground water, uncontaminated pumped ground water, noncommercial vehicle washing, de-chlorinated swimming pools, and “any other water source not containing pollutants,” the draft states.

Pollutants include, but are not limited to, paints and varnishes, oil, yard waste, garbage, pesticides, sewage, construction waste and residue, and “noxious or offensive matter of any kind.”

A designated enforcement agency would be permitted to annually inspect commercial facilities subject to the ordinance for any illicit stormwater discharge or illegal connections to stormwater drainage systems, the draft continues.

Facilities with violations could be subject to additional inspections.

Property owners could appeal through a hearing conducted by a “designated hearing officer,” who would be a resident with knowledge of stormwater infrastructure and management of discharge, the draft ordinance states.