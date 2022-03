Parents who have tried to sneak a night away from the kids recently may have noticed that part of the night out has become a lot more expensive-- the babysitter. According to a recent survey completed by UrbanSitter, the average rate for a babysitter jumped 11% in 2021, to $20.57 an hour on average. This easily outpaces the 7% rise in inflation, and can be attributed to the labor shortage making child care providers hard to find.

