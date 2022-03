A top executive with Estée Lauder is out of work and reportedly out of a $10 million annual salary after he posted a racist and offensive meme on social media. John Demsey, the executive group president of the iconic cosmetics group was forced out, with a statement noting he "must leave the company" after he shared the material on his Instagram account. Dempsey shared a Sesame Street-themed meme about Covid-19 that used a racial slur. According to NBC News, the company reviewed the post and found that the post is "damaging to our efforts to drive inclusivity both inside and outside our walls" and does not "reflect the judgment we expect of our leaders."

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO