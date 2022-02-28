ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Anderson Cooper’s Son Is In Love With Kelly Ripa’s Daughter

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uGUcz_0eRQUZH300

Anderson Cooper recently appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan and shared an adorable story about his son and Kelly Ripa’s daughter! Kelly and her 20-year-old daughter Lola were recently able to meet his newborn, Sebastian Luke. While they were visiting, Anderson’s oldest son, 22-month-old Wyatt fell in love with Lola!

He joked, “My son Wyatt is so deeply in love with Lola Consuelos that it’s like, the love that burns of 1,000 suns. Look at how he’s staring at her. He even coordinated outfits with her. He is just so besotted. He could not take his eyes off Lola.” He also shared photos of Wyatt and Lola and they were adorable!

Anderson Cooper’s young son Wyatt loves Kelly Ripa’s daughter Lola

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AOqXP_0eRQUZH300
Lola and Wyatt / YouTube Screenshot

Kelly said that it was a “mutual love” and shared that Wyatt was getting jealous because they were there to see his newborn brother. Kelly added, “He grabbed Lola’s hand because she came into see the baby. He was done with the fawning over the baby so he grabbed Lola’s hand. And I said, ‘Wyatt, where are you going?’ And he said, ‘Bye!'”

Anderson’s second son was born earlier this month via surrogate. He revealed, “This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He was 6.8 lbs. at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable. He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=295TfB_0eRQUZH300
Wyatt and Lola / YouTube Screenshot

While Anderson and Benjamin Maisani have split, Anderson said that will continue to co-parent both Sebastian and Wyatt. He added that they remain best friends even though they are no longer partners.

Comments / 2

Related
DoYouRemember?

The Real Reason Dick York Left ‘Bewitched’

The great Dick York was best known and well-loved for his long-suffering mortal role of Darrin Stephens on the long-running magical sitcom, Bewitched. This high-strung normal fella was living with a witch —unaware of the chaos he was in for. And somehow, in this fantastical world, Dick York gave us an everyman. A gangly guy who loved his wife as much as he hated intimate moments with his mother-in-law. Ya know, a basic Saturday. And many people think the magic left the show, along with Dick York, in season 6 and beyond… losing his sharp comic timing, and chemistry with Elizabeth Montgomery. So why did Dick York depart an extremely successful sitcom, and how much pain was the actor suffering through while hitting his mark?
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Bindi Irwin Shares New Photo Of Her Husband With Sweet Message

Bindi Irwin has been known to share heartfelt tributes to her husband Chandler Powell and their daughter Grace on social media. Recently, she shared a photo of herself and Chandler, alongside a bird called a curlew. The two work together at the Australia Zoo and carry on Bindi’s father, the late Steve Irwin’s legacy there.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Where is Kelly Ripa and why is she not on LIVE?

Kelly Ripa left fans surprised at the top of the week when they tuned in for Live with Kelly and Ryan and didn't see her there. The TV personality was missing from her usual spot on the ABC morning talk show as co-host Ryan Seacrest was joined by Ali Wentworth instead.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Burns
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Ryan
Person
Kelly Ripa
Daily News

Anderson Cooper shares first photo of himself ‘cuddling’ baby boy Sebastian Luke: ‘The day after he was born’

Anderson Cooper is introducing his new bundle of joy to the world. On Friday, the primetime TV host shared on Instagram the first photo of himself with newborn Sebastian Luke. In the sweet snap, Cooper is seen holding the newest addition to the family, who’s all bundled up and appears to be sleeping in peace, while the proud new daddy lovingly embraces him. “Cuddling with Sebastian the day ...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts' latest outfit leaves GMA fans in absolute awe

Robin Roberts sent Good Morning America viewers into overdrive on Tuesday with her outfit choice. The star looked incredible in a pink dress which fans won't be able to forget fast. Robin delivered her Tuesday Thoughts in a post she shared on Instagram, and while her words were wise, her...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Lengthy Divorce Battle With Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Is Making A Big Change

Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock may be officially divorcing, but the details have taken some time to smooth out. Of course, for anyone, ending a marriage can be a tremendous life change, especially for a star of Clarkson’s magnitude. Yet, splitting from her partner isn’t the only change the Voice coach has decided to make in her life.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
shefinds

Kourtney Kardashian's Shocking Baby News—We Did NOT See This Coming!

Younger sister Kylie Jenner giving birth to her second child earlier this month must have made Kourtney Kardashian extra-broody, as some of the 42-year-old Poosh founder’s close friends are hinting that she and 46-year-old fiancé Travis Barker are actively “trying” to get pregnant! Wow! Although we’re not really that surprised!
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer mourns heartbreaking personal loss with moving tribute

Lara Spencer broke her social media silence over the weekend when she revealed that she'd been absent for a heartbreaking reason. The Good Morning America star shared that she was recovering from the loss of her best friend over the week and had finally found the strength to pay her a tribute.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
125K+
Followers
6K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy