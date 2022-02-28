Canby wrestling team sees success at state

The Cougar boys snag a pair of third-place finishes while the girls end the season with a historic performance

The Canby boys wrestling team came away from the 6A state meet Sunday at Sandy High School with a pair of third-place finishes and the memory of a successful regular season and district meet performance.

Ethan Ensrud at 152 pounds and Ty Ewers at 126 pounds were the only Cougars to earn a place on the podium's upper rungs during the tournament.

Additionally, the lone Canby girl at the girl's state tournament in Culver on Feb. 24 provided a little history.

Lexli Lopez Zuriaga made her trip to Culver a good one, snagging a sixth-place finish at 170 pounds, making her the first state placer for the program.

Here's how the other Cougar fared at state:

Mathew Young won first two matches, then dropped into the consolation bracket where he made it to the fifth round before losing by pin.

120 pounds: Craig Williams opened with a loss, then rattled off two wins before going out of the tournament in consolation round 3.

126 pounds: Ty Ewers won his first two matches, then dropped into the consolation bracket. From there, he won four straight matches, including the third-place match by fall (2:30) over Brady Johns of Mountain View.

132 pounds: Landon Sprague went 3-2 at the tournament, losing in the consolation round 5 by fall.

152 pounds: Ethan Ensrud won three straight matches to get into the semifinals, where he was defeated by a 13-7 decision. He came back to win two straight matches, including the third-place match by a 12-6 decision over Tigard's Chase Dennis.

152 pounds: James Keinonen went 1-2 in the tournament.

160 pounds: Wyatt Samarin went 1-2 in the tournament.

160 pounds: Jackson Doman lost his opening match, then won two straight before being put out of the tournament by a 10-4 decision in consolation round 3.

170 pounds: Cash Montgomery went 2-2 in the tournament before going on in the third round of consolation.

220 pounds: Matthew Hagen opened with two wins, but then lost two straight (7-4 and 3-0 decisions) to fall out of the tournament.

285 pounds: Colin Kennedy opened with two wins, then lost two in a row to fall out of the tournament.

