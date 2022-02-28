ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, OR

Canby wrestling team sees success at state

By John Baker
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAYbQ_0eRQUS5y00 The Cougar boys snag a pair of third-place finishes while the girls end the season with a historic performance

The Canby boys wrestling team came away from the 6A state meet Sunday at Sandy High School with a pair of third-place finishes and the memory of a successful regular season and district meet performance.

Ethan Ensrud at 152 pounds and Ty Ewers at 126 pounds were the only Cougars to earn a place on the podium's upper rungs during the tournament.

Additionally, the lone Canby girl at the girl's state tournament in Culver on Feb. 24 provided a little history.

Lexli Lopez Zuriaga made her trip to Culver a good one, snagging a sixth-place finish at 170 pounds, making her the first state placer for the program.

Here's how the other Cougar fared at state:

106 pounds: Mathew Young won first two matches, then dropped into the consolation bracket where he made it to the fifth round before losing by pin.

120 pounds: Craig Williams opened with a loss, then rattled off two wins before going out of the tournament in consolation round 3.

126 pounds: Ty Ewers won his first two matches, then dropped into the consolation bracket. From there, he won four straight matches, including the third-place match by fall (2:30) over Brady Johns of Mountain View.

132 pounds: Landon Sprague went 3-2 at the tournament, losing in the consolation round 5 by fall.

152 pounds: Ethan Ensrud won three straight matches to get into the semifinals, where he was defeated by a 13-7 decision. He came back to win two straight matches, including the third-place match by a 12-6 decision over Tigard's Chase Dennis.

152 pounds: James Keinonen went 1-2 in the tournament.

160 pounds: Wyatt Samarin went 1-2 in the tournament.

160 pounds: Jackson Doman lost his opening match, then won two straight before being put out of the tournament by a 10-4 decision in consolation round 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bIiai_0eRQUS5y00

170 pounds: Cash Montgomery went 2-2 in the tournament before going on in the third round of consolation.

220 pounds: Matthew Hagen opened with two wins, but then lost two straight (7-4 and 3-0 decisions) to fall out of the tournament.

285 pounds: Colin Kennedy opened with two wins, then lost two in a row to fall out of the tournament.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

College Life

A look at the academic honors and degrees earned by locals at colleges and universities across the U.S. Aurora's Kamryn Schutzer has been named to the Gonzaga University dean's list for fall semester 2021. To make the dean's list, students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade point average. Canby's...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
34
Followers
954
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy