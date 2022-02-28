ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Citizens in Kyiv emerge from shelters to queue at grocery stores after curfew ends

By Abby Wallace
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BFhyn_0eRQU3MI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34xGnL_0eRQU3MI00
People queued for necessities as the curfew was lifted in Kyiv.

Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

  • Citizens returned to the streets after Kyiv's curfew was lifted on Monday morning.
  • The curfew was announced Saturday after the capital was hit by airstrikes.
  • People queued to stock up on necessities once the curfew was lifted.
People were able to briefly return to the streets on Monday after a curfew was lifted in Kyiv.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UAafo_0eRQU3MI00
Residents returned to the streets after the curfew in Kyiv.

Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images.

Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the curfew on Saturday, which took effect at 5 p.m. local time that day.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qHjjt_0eRQU3MI00
The recurring curfew lasted throughout the night.

Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images.

Klitschko said that the curfew would last from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m. the following day. The mayor's office later confirmed that it would be in force continuously until Monday morning for "more effective defence of the capital," per Reuters.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AIBGE_0eRQU3MI00
The curfew was in place from Saturday evening through to Monday morning.

Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images.

The curfew came after the capital was attacked by airstrikes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eLO3g_0eRQU3MI00
Buildings in Kyiv were hit by missile strikes.

Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

The curfew would also allow authorities to "sweep" the capital after Ukrainian officials learned that 400 Russian mercenaries were operating in the capital, The Times of London reported.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28yJMt_0eRQU3MI00
Streets were empty during the curfew in Kyiv.

Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images.

The mercenaries were operating with the aim of wiping out Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's government, The Times reported.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LfyNE_0eRQU3MI00
Streets were empty during the curfew in Kyiv.

Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images.

In a statement released on Saturday, Klitschko said: "All civilians on the street during the curfew will be considered as members of the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance groups."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtOB2_0eRQU3MI00
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the curfew on Saturday.

STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Citizens spent the curfew in bomb shelters, metro stations and other underground refuges.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCzSX_0eRQU3MI00
Citizens gathered in underground bunkers and metro stations.

Sergei Chuzavkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

The curfew lifted on Monday morning, at 8 a.m. local time. Long queues formed outside grocery stores as civilians stocked up on necessities.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03JYbb_0eRQU3MI00
People in Kyiv queued outside grocery stores to stock up on goods.

Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

Citizens made their way past damaged buildings to visit stores.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xIew_0eRQU3MI00
People walked past damaged buildings caused by airstrikes.

Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

Authorities in Kyiv have imposed a new daily curfew lasting from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m., starting Monday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22kbdw_0eRQU3MI00
People queued for groceries once the curfew was lifted in Kyiv.

Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ukrainian man 'feels powerless' as family shelters from attacks in Kyiv

A Ukrainian man feels powerless not being able to contact family in Kyiv and says "you just think the worst". Serg Lyevashov said his mother, brother and sister, along with their families, had been sheltering in the subway under the city from Russian attacks . He lives with his wife...
SOCIETY
Forbes

Live: Kyiv Curfew Extended After City Endures Overnight Attacks

Ukrainian Government Calls For Removal Of Road Signs. The Ukrainian state road agency urged local governments to take down road signs around the country to confuse Russian forces. "Priority No. 1 — signs, names of settlements. The enemy has a pathetic connection, they do not focus on the terrain. Let's help them get straight to hell, "the agency said in a statement, according to Forbes Ukraine.
POLITICS
Gazette

Kyiv residents defiant as curfew imposed after Russian invasion

KYIV (Reuters) -The mayor of Kyiv imposed a curfew on Thursday after Russia invaded Ukraine and the capital echoed throughout the day to the sound of gunfire, sirens and explosions. Many people tried to flee for safer areas, snarling traffic. Black smoke rose from a defence ministry headquarters, a missile...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curfew#Queue#Sabotage#Kyiv#Getty Images#Citizens#Reuters#Ukrainian#Russian#The Times Of London#Times#Str Nurphoto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Business Insider

British-provided 'one shot one kill' missiles are helping Ukrainians punch holes in Russian armor

British-provided NLAW anti-tank system turning the tide in Ukraine — Scrappy NLAW anti-tank missiles have the punch to eliminate Russian tanks. The Next Generation Light Antitank Weapon (NLAW) was provided by the British before the war in January. The Ukrainians are setting up counter-attacks and ambushes in the suburbs of Kyiv on Russian armored columns using the NLAW. The NLAW system is proving its mettle.
MILITARY
Fox News

Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

420K+
Followers
26K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy