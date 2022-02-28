Citizens in Kyiv emerge from shelters to queue at grocery stores after curfew ends
By Abby Wallace
Business Insider
8 days ago
Citizens returned to the streets after Kyiv's curfew was lifted on Monday morning.
The curfew was announced Saturday after the capital was hit by airstrikes.
People queued to stock up on necessities once the curfew was lifted.
People were able to briefly return to the streets on Monday after a curfew was lifted in Kyiv. Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the curfew on Saturday, which took effect at 5 p.m. local time that day. Klitschko said that the curfew would last from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m. the following day. The mayor's office later confirmed that it would be in force continuously until Monday morning for "more effective defence of the capital," per Reuters. The curfew came after the capital was attacked by airstrikes. The curfew would also allow authorities to "sweep" the capital after Ukrainian officials learned that 400 Russian mercenaries were operating in the capital, The Times of London reported. The mercenaries were operating with the aim of wiping out Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's government, The Times reported. In a statement released on Saturday, Klitschko said: "All civilians on the street during the curfew will be considered as members of the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance groups." Citizens spent the curfew in bomb shelters, metro stations and other underground refuges. The curfew lifted on Monday morning, at 8 a.m. local time. Long queues formed outside grocery stores as civilians stocked up on necessities. Citizens made their way past damaged buildings to visit stores. Authorities in Kyiv have imposed a new daily curfew lasting from 8 p.m. until 7 a.m., starting Monday. Read the original article on Business Insider
