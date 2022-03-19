ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Social Security Schedule: When First COLA Checks Will Arrive in March 2022

By Georgina Tzanetos
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LGRwn_0eRQTueP00

The second round of Social Security checks reflecting the new 5.9% cost of living adjustment went out this month, and recipients are now waiting on the third, coming in March. The COLA increase was the largest in nearly 40 years for those who qualify for the adjustment, and it could not come at a more welcome time. U.S. inflation now sits at a whopping 7.5% , and is expected to keep rising as the pandemic and supply chain issues it has caused rage on.

Social Security 2022: What Dates To Watch Out For
Learn: Social Security COLA Increases Add This Much Cash To Your Pockets Each Month

For March’s payments, the Social Security schedule is as follows:

  • If your birth date is on the 1st-10th of the month, then your payment will be distributed on the second Wednesday, March 9.
  • If your birth date is on the 11th-20th, then your payment will be distributed on the third Wednesday, March 16.
  • If your birth date is on the 21st-31st, then your payment will be distributed on the third Wednesday, March 23.

If you feel Social Security does not provide enough income to meet your basic needs, you may be eligible to apply for Supplemental Security Income to receive an additional benefit on top of your monthly SS check. SSI was paid out on March 1.

If you began receiving Social Security before May 1997, or you receive both Social Security and SSI, you should have received your SSI payment on March 1, and your Social Security payment on March 3.

You can check on your benefit payments, statements and all other Social Security concerns by creating your own This will give you 24/7 access to your Social Security account and allow you to obtain benefit statements and verification letters instantly to take care of most administrative needs from the comfort of your own home.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Social Security Schedule: When First COLA Checks Will Arrive in March 2022

Comments / 76

Ed Johnson
5d ago

I recd total of 18 dollar increase wow, the government keeps saying an incr of 5.9% but don't mention all the deductions that come out. with that being said I don't feel at all appreciative eso with inflation as high as it is. posted by Lynda.

Reply
47
Barbara Allen
3d ago

what increases🤔oh! they mean $170 they take out for Medicare before you see your check, they're the one getting richer, am still poor, broke and struggling

Reply(6)
29
Guest
5d ago

Im done getting upset or even happy over this. They keep continuing on telling us lies so i will believe a increase when it hits my bank account. gas prices are high, prices of housing is increasing, food prices are sky high and yet everyone is still under paid. How do they expect us to pay we are under paid...better yet where do they think we can get the money from. The war started the gas prices are high. Its so weird because the police are writing tickets more than ever now its all a scam to get money. We have to remember the government isnt on our side. They dont even need our votes they just make us believe we have a part in voting. Im over it

Reply(1)
38
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cola#Social Security Schedule#Ssi
FingerLakes1.com

SSI: 36 states will increase payments up to $120

There are 8 million Americans who saw SSI benefit checks this week worth up to $841. While these payments help, they’re not often enough to live on. The most recent SSI checks went out on March 1. Social Security: Must-knows for delaying your claim and getting $100s more. SSI...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
GOBankingRates

Does KFC Accept SNAP EBT Cards?

Select Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients who have a hankering for a bucket of finger lickin' good chicken can satisfy that craving by using their electronic benefit payment cards at...
RESTAURANTS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
115K+
Followers
10K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy