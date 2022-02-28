Jared Leto channels blood-thirsty vampire as Michael Keaton offers support in action-packed new trailer for Morbius

Jared Leto has given fans another look at his blood-thirsty new character in the latest trailer for his upcoming Marvel film, Morbius.

The sneak peek shows Dr. Michael Morbius (Leto) transforming from a doctor seeking to cure his rare blood disease to a vampire who will stop at nothing for a taste of blood.

From the beginning, fans are shown the extent of Morbius' transformation as he takes on a group of gun-wielding men searching for him on a boat.

Morbius is seen standing at the entrance of a cave, his hand, slashed open and bloodied, outstretched as a swarm of bats approached him.

Morbius screams as the bats descend upon him.

'I was trying to help people, but the cure, it's a curse,' Morbius explains .

A young woman says his name helplessly as he turns his head towards her, showing a completely transformed man with fangs and blue-tint skin.

'I have powers that can only be described as super human,' Morbius explains as he investigates his new abilities.

'But, there's a cost. Now I face a choice - to hunt and consume blood or die.'

Scenes show the extent of Morbius' transformation, as he visualizes a bus evaporating and roars at the sight of bags of blood.

Investigators are also seen combing through a crime scene, where several people lie dead.

Morbius is seen slashing the neck of one man and then tasting the blood.

But another image also appears to show what would happen to Morbius if he is unable to get blood, as he lies on a hospital bed.

'We all have monsters within us,' a man tells Morbius. 'It's up to us to control it.'

'What if I can't?' Leto asks.

Then, Michael Keaton as the Vulture appears.

'Morbius,' Michael says, before a shot of Leto flying in front of a subway dashes on screen.

'You've been given a gift,' he tells him.

'Not exactly,' Morbius replies.

'I'd let go of what you used to be and discover what you're meant to be,' he says.

Then, Loxias Crown (played by Matt Smith), appears, shouting angrily inside a subway station.

'All our lives we've lived with death. Why shouldn't they know what it feels like for a change?' he shouts.

'Just accept who you are,' he tells Morbius. 'The bad guy.'

Morbius screams at the suggestion.

As two men visit Morbius in prison, one of them brings a bottle of holy water.

'Holy water? Really?' his friend asks, stunned.

'Yeah. You ever see Lost Boys?' he asks.

'Story of my life,' he says, before a flash of him striking a gun-wielding man across the face appears on screen.

Morbius will be released on April 1, 2022.

'I'd let go of what you used to be and discover what you're meant to be,' he says