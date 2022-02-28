AbbVie downgraded to neutral at UBS based on current valuation

Starting about 3 weeks ago, Ark Invest did an about-face on Palantir going from ultra bull to ultra bear. Cathie Wood and Jim Cramer are two peas in a pod. Both will fall in love with a given stock and shout from the rooftops how it's going to be a long term winner. If it indeed turns out to be a winner (e.g. Tesla (TSLA) for Wood and Nvidia (NVDA) for Cramer) they will be sure to remind you of that seemingly every chance they get.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO