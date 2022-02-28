ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AbbVie downgraded to neutral at UBS based on current valuation

By Jonathan Block
 8 days ago
UBS has cut AbbVie (ABBV -1.9%) to neutral from buy based on the stock's current valuation and near-term pipeline catalysts. The firm, however, increased its price target to $147...

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
Benchmark Research downgrades DVN, EOG and MRO on valuation

Benchmark Research downgraded Devon (NYSE:DVN), EOG (NYSE:EOG) and Marathon (NYSE:MRO) to hold ahead of the market open Wednesday, indicating valuations reflect $85-$90 oil (NYSEARCA:USO). While analyst Subash Chandra doesn't see a path towards lower oil prices, he's focused on SMID cap stocks with more compelling valuations. Benchmark also flagged risk...
Looking At AbbVie's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!. Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AbbVie ABBV. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed...
Clinton buys Clover Health shares ending four-day selloff

The shares of health insurer Clover Health Investments (CLOV +24.3%) have ended a four-day skid on Monday after its board member Chelsea Clinton bought 100,000 company shares. Ms. Clinton, who is the daughter of the former U.S. President Bill Clinton, and former Presidential candidate Hilary Clinton, made the transaction last Thursday, a filing submitted with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) indicates.
Exxon Mobil: Strong Buy Based On Surging Petroleum Prices

Petroleum prices are surging on war and sanction fears in Eastern Europe. Exxon Mobil (XOM) already benefited from higher petroleum prices in 2021, but 2022 could lead to record free cash flow for the firm if petroleum prices remain as high as they are now. Petroleum (crude) prices increased 7% today to reach a record $115 a barrel on growing fears about an escalating war in Eastern Europe. Based off of free cash flow, shares of Exxon Mobil, despite a growing valuation, is still undervalued.
Why Cathie Wood Sold Palantir (I Was Right)

Starting about 3 weeks ago, Ark Invest did an about-face on Palantir going from ultra bull to ultra bear. Cathie Wood and Jim Cramer are two peas in a pod. Both will fall in love with a given stock and shout from the rooftops how it's going to be a long term winner. If it indeed turns out to be a winner (e.g. Tesla (TSLA) for Wood and Nvidia (NVDA) for Cramer) they will be sure to remind you of that seemingly every chance they get.
UBS downgrades eurozone stocks on earnings risk

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - The wealth management arm of Swiss bank UBS has downgraded euro zone equities to neutral citing the potential for negative economic and earnings growth revisions amid growing uncertainty following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As a result, it shifted its tactical stance on global equities to...
Apple Stock: Even With Its Current Valuation, Investors Should Take A Serious Look

The thesis of this article is really simple - under the current conditions, Apple (AAPL) provides far superior returns for long-term investors than the overall market. The key argument is built on the following chart. This chart is also the roadmap that we use in our marketplace service to pick our tactical holdings. Having a coherent investing roadmap keeps us clear-headed, especially under challenging times like this.
Meta: A Strong Buy Based On Valuation

Since the submission of the company’s earnings card, shares of FB have continued to lose ground. Shares of Meta Platforms (FB) have continued their down-trend after the release of fourth-quarter earnings. But, with new Ukraine-Russia tensions weighing on the market and tech continuing its sell-off, Meta's free cash flow has become incredibly cheap. The company's cash resources now represent about 9% of Meta's market capitalization, generating a large margin of safety for investors. A massive share buyback may be announced to provide support to the stock price.
Berkshire Hathaway 2021 Valuation

Earnings for Berkshire Hathaway Energy have gone up more than 30-fold from $122 million in 2000 to $4 billion in 2021. My thesis is that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) is reasonably valued based on a sum of the parts framework. BNSF $128 Billion. I believe the market cap of BNSF...
Unicorn valuations continue growing

It's increasingly harder to believe that anything can temper the flow of capital into private tech companies with their ballooning valuations — even the recent market sadness doesn't seem to have made a dent if you look at the latest figures. Driving the news: Per Crunchbase's latest numbers, there...
Looking For The Next Oil Stock To Run? 10 Companies To Add To Your Watchlist

The most recent oil price rally has started to attract momentum traders with a large number of oil-related stocks showing outsized gains on massive volume. The latest oil price rally has apparently started to attract the momentum crowd as evidenced by violent moves in a number of oil-related stocks like Indonesia Energy (INDO), Mexco Energy (MXC), Imperial Petroleum (IMPP, IMPPP), and Nine Energy Service (NINE), just to name a few.
AbbVie Bolsters Neuro Platform with $1B Syndesi Buy

© AbbVie Inc. All rights reserved. AbbVie has bolstered its neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative portfolio with the acquisition of Belgium-based Syndesi Therapeutics in a deal valued at up to $1 billion. With an upfront payment of $130 million, AbbVie gains Syndesi's portfolio of novel modulators of the synaptic vesicle protein...
