AbbVie downgraded to neutral at UBS based on current valuation

Since the submission of the company’s earnings card, shares of FB have continued to lose ground. Shares of Meta Platforms (FB) have continued their down-trend after the release of fourth-quarter earnings. But, with new Ukraine-Russia tensions weighing on the market and tech continuing its sell-off, Meta's free cash flow has become incredibly cheap. The company's cash resources now represent about 9% of Meta's market capitalization, generating a large margin of safety for investors. A massive share buyback may be announced to provide support to the stock price.
