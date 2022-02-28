ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado's iconic sandhill cranes are back for a limited time

Gazette
 9 days ago

From Deb Callahan, Friends of the Luis Valley National Wildlife Refuge: “I was on...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Europe faces pressure to join US, British ban on Russian oil

BRUSSELS (AP) — Europe faces a tough choice: Is it worth a recession to choke off oil and gas money to Russia while it fights a war in Ukraine?. While U.S. and British bans on Russian oil increase the pressure on Europe to follow suit, the continent’s dependence on Russia for energy makes an immediate embargo much more difficult. Still, some officials say it is the only way to stop pouring billions in oil and gas revenue into President Vladimir Putin’s coffers, despite the near certainty of record inflation worsening.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Americans are paying dearly for gas as prices reach fresh highs

A day after Americans faced the highest costs they've ever seen at the pump, gas prices jumped once again and set a new all-time record on Wednesday, according to AAA. The national average now stands at $4.25 per gallon, the highest ever following Tuesday's record of $4.17 per gallon. Before...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cranes#Sandhill#Bald Eagle#Geese
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy