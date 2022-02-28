ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowe’s Build and Grow Workshops

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBring your mini-DIYer into Lowe’s at one of the select time slots. Workshops hosted by one of their experts are held from...

lexfun4kids.com

pymnts

Lowe’s Unveils DIY-U by Lowe’s Digital How-to Project Workshop Portal

Lowe’s has debuted DIY-U by Lowe’s, a collection of on-demand, digital, instructor-led, home improvement skill-building project workshops, according to a Monday (Feb. 28) press release. The DIY-U by Lowe’s portal features limited-seat monthly livestreams and relaunched in-store Lowe’s kids and adult workshops, the release stated. Each month, there...
LehighValleyLive.com

How to get free N95 masks from Walmart

Walmart previously announced that free N95s will be distributed in stores as early as the second week of February, as pharmacies across the country stock up for the general public after the Biden administration announced it would be giving out 400 million masks from its Strategic National Stockpile. Here’s how...
countryliving.com

Here’s Why People are Obsessed with Shopping at BJ’s Wholesale Club

After making it through the buying gauntlet that is the holiday season, we’re guessing the last thing you want to do right now is go from store to store trying to take care of all your errands. Good news for you: There’s a solution that will help you stock up without having to run (or click) all over.
Mashed

Sam's Club Just A Made A Huge Change To Its Rewards Program

Sam's Club, the warehouse chain owned by the Walmart corporation, is known for its competitive prices and membership perks. Sam's Club sells bulk items at warehouse prices in direct competition with rival Costco. Sam's Club first opened in 1983 and was named after Walmart founder Sam Walton. Though Sam's Club reported $57.8 billion in sales for 2019, that figure is down about 2.3% from the previous year, according to the SEC. And in 2018, Walmart chose to close 63 Sam's Club locations across the country, some with little to no notice for its employees, reports Business Insider. But the Sam's Club website says the company still boasts over 600 locations nationwide. Part of the draw of club-style warehouses is the rewards and perks that come with the membership, beyond just the lower prices. The 40% lower price tag as opposed to regular grocery stores isn't too bad either (via Motley Fool). Sam's Club has recently changed its rewards program though, possibly in an effort to pull in new customers.
Mashed

Walmart's New 'Trial Store' Is Turning Heads On TikTok

Close your eyes and picture your nearest Walmart. According to the National Retail Federation, as of 2019, Walmart was the highest-grossing retail chain in the United States with a whopping $387 billion in sales. The second-place spot, which Amazon earned, totaled to less than half of Walmart's sales. With that...
WDSU

Amazon has a secret overstock outlet that’s filled with home deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
Mashed

Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Employee Mask Policy

The next time you go to Walmart, you might notice something a little different about the staff. That's because the chain just announced that they are ending their employer-mandated rule that all employees wear masks while working inside the store (via Washington Post). Unvaccinated employees will still be required to wear a mask, but for those who are vaccinated, they can go mask-free, though the company noted that vaccinated employees who want to keep wearing a mask are welcome to do so. Furthermore, people working in in-store health clinics and pharmacies will still need to wear a mask, whether or not they are vaccinated.
CBS News

The best deals on TVs still available at Walmart's "Prime Day"-like sale

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're in the market for a new television, there's good news: Now's a great time to be shopping for...
CBS News

The best Ikea alternatives on Amazon right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Ikea furniture has quite the cult following -- shoppers love the brand for its style and its affordable prices. But,...
Mashed

Customer Repays Kroger Employee's Touching Display Of Generosity

It can be rare these days to find good news among the endless food shortages, rude customers, and worker strikes. Kroger recently fell victim to this aforementioned worker strike as the union is fighting for better pay and safety precautions, in addition to health care benefits. Grocery stores have really been taking hits from all angles, whether it be employees, owners, or even customers.
