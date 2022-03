After a three-year hiatus, Kate Middleton embarked on a solo tour of Denmark, looking as regal as one would expect. The Duchess of Cambridge embraced one of her signature silhouettes for the second half of her last day: a double-breasted, knee-length gray coat dress by couture house Catherine Walker. Middleton accessorized her look with a black Mulberry bag, stylish leather gloves, Gianvito Rossi pointed-toe pumps, and pearls. Though the coat dress has almost become synonymous with Middleton, this particular outfit seems like a nod to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

