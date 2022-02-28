ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

UEFA CANCEL sponsorship deal with state-owned Russian energy company Gazprom as they end £33.5m-a-season contract in response to invasion of Ukraine

By Will Griffee For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

UEFA have cancelled their sponsorship deal with Russian energy company Gazprom, European football's governing body said on Monday, reacting to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A statement from Europe's football governing body read: 'UEFA has today decided to end its partnership with Gazprom across all competitions.

'The decision is effective immediately and covers all existing agreements including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA national team competitions and UEFA EURO 2024.

The sponsorship deal has been in place since 2012 and has been reported to be worth around £33.5m per season.

German side Schalke had already severed ties with Gazprom, who had been their main shirt sponsors.

UEFA and FIFA announced on Monday that all Russian national and club teams were suspended from international football.

FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russia's national and club teams from all competitions until further notice due to the country's invasion of Ukraine, the bodies said in a joint statement on Monday.

'Football is in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jMULz_0eRQQLIx00
Gazprom are no longer sponsors of the Champions League after UEFA cut ties with them 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bcrRF_0eRQQLIx00
The Champions League final had already been stripped from St Petersburg and moved to Paris

'Both presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace,' the statement read.'

'The UEFA Europa League matches between RB Leipzig and FC Spartak Moskva cannot take place, and, as a consequence, RB Leipzig are qualified to the quarter-finals of the competition,' UEFA continued.

Gazprom will no longer appear on the advertising hoardings at Champions League matches, nor been seen on television adverts promoting the competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBjL2_0eRQQLIx00
FIFA (pictured, president Gianni Infantino left) have suspended Russia until further notice after Russian president Vladimir Putin (centre) ordered an invasion of Ukraine last week  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B7IZd_0eRQQLIx00
Firefighter inspects the damage at a building following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv

The English Football Association has already confirmed they will not play any team from Russia, regardless of what they call themselves.

The FA is one of seven associations to announce an outright ban on games with Russia. The others include, Czech Republic, France, Poland, Scotland, Sweden and Wales.

The FA said they will not play the country's representative teams at any level or age group for the foreseeable future.

An England Under 17s match with Russia in the European Championship elite round, due to take place on March 26, was cancelled on Sunday night.

Russia were due to meet Poland in the World Cup play-offs next month, with Sweden and the Czech Republic to play the winners for a place in Qatar, but all three countries said over the weekend they are unwilling to play.

The horrific reality of Putin's war has been exposed in images emerging from Ukraine, which depict the killing of young children, their distraught parents and the desperate efforts of medics to save them.

Today, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a TV address that 16 Ukrainian children have been killed and 45 wounded in the four days since the invasion began.

Comments / 0

