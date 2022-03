A historically Black university in the heart of downtown Raleigh is beginning the process of reimagining its campus as nearby development booms. Last month, Shaw University selected Hayat Brown, a national advisory firm based in Washington, D.C., to review how the university is using its 28 acres downtown and whether the land could be better utilized. The process is intended to unlock potential opportunities to generate revenue and improve the experience of its students.

